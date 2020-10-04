Unbeaten and yet to concede a goal, Green Buffaloes have stampeded to the final of the Napsa Stars Six-Club Pre-Season Tournament final that comes to an end on Monday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa is hosting the tournament from October 4-5 at Heroes Stadium.

Buffaloes on Sunday afternoon trounced Green Eagles 3-0 in their final Group A match to finish top of their pool 48 hours after they beat CAF Champions League debutants Forest Rangers 2-0.

Fellon Sitonya gave Buffaloes a 1-0 halftime lead with a 4th minute goal before Lazarus Muchinga and Friday Samu struck in a four minute spell with goals in the 73rd and 77th minutes respectively.

Buffaloes will face Group B winners and promoted side Indeni in Monday’s final.

Unbeaten Indeni finished on 4 points in Group B following a 1-0 win over Zanaco thanks to a 42nd minute goal by Brighton Kabumba.

Monday’s final playoff fixtures will see Zanaco play Forest in the 5th and 6th place playoff at 10h00 while hosts Napsa and Green Eagles battle for Bronze at 13h00 before the final at 15h00.

Three teams in the tournament including Forest are Zambia’s continental representatives.

Eagles and Napsa will represent Zambia in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

2019/2020 FAZ Super Division champions Nkana, who were not invited for the pre-season tournament, play in the CAF Champions League.