Four people of the same family from Kapaso Village in Kanchibiya District of Muchinga Province have died after being struck by lightning.

Both Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase and Kanchibiya District Administrative Officer Willis Sinkamba have confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Mpika.

According to the Police Commissioner, the incident happened on Wednesday, October 7th around 21 hours.

Engineer Njase explained that four people of the same family were struck by lightning in the mentioned village and died on the spot.

The Police Commissioner said that those involved include the father, mother, son and grandson.

And Kanchibiya District Administrative Officer, Willis Sinkamba named the victims as Emmanuel Muma 45, Dorothy Mwila 42, Bupe 16 and Manase Mumba 14 all of the same family.

Mr. Sinkamba said that the four were struck by lightning as they were in the plains.

He added that the deceased persons have since been buried.