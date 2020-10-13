9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Continued reports of teenage pregnancies being recorded in Zambia Worrying

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Continued reports of teenage pregnancies being recorded in Zambia Worrying
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Samaritan Strategy Foundation of Zambia (SSFZ) Director Pastor Charles Mambo has expressed worry over the continued reports of teenage pregnancies being recorded in the Country.

Pastor Mambo, who is a child’s right activist expressed concern over the impact of teenage pregnancy on the young mothers.

He noted that even though the numbers may seem low the scourge has an impact on the young mother’s.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Pastor Mambo has proposed to stakeholders in the country to use this year’s commemoration of international Day of the girl child to create a platform for children to voice out their challenges and listen in to proposals on how the scourge can be defeated.

Pastor Mambo has pointed out that teenagers who fall pregnant are at risk of unsafe abortions and failure to continue school.

He explained that from research undertaken by the organization, determinates of teenage pregnancies are attributed to lack of knowledge on how to avoid pregnancy, sexual abuse, media influence and social survival skills.

“We are alarmed by the continued reports of teenage pregnancies that despite the various engagements and education on sexual reproductive health we seem not to record desired results,” he said.

“Reports being made in the media and at the law enforcement offices shows that the challenge is there and we need to do more, It is just my appeal to other stakeholders not to leave the fight to government alone, for it is everyone’s responsibility including the church to ensure that a girl child is protected in communities we are operating from through sharing of information on sexual reproductive,” he said.

Mr. Mambo said SSFZ has already partnered with government this year to commemorate the international Day of the Girl and that various activities have been lined up in different communities this week.

He said the activities lined up are highlighting girls’ needs and the barriers and also drive efforts that meet these needs to fulfill their rights.

The 2020 theme of International Day of the Girl is “My voice, our equal future” is striking a call to recognize that girls are equipped with knowledge.

Previous articleCopperbelt Basketball To Allow Limited Spectators
Next articleZambia Police Withdraw Summon of Former Kitwe DC Binwell Mpundu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF is colluding with Zambia Police to stop Opposition Political Parties from freely Assembling

United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson for Industrial Development, Bernard Mpundu has accused the ruling Patriotic Front (PF)...
Read more
Feature Politics

Government is highly Unlikely to extend NRCs Mobile Issuance Exercise

Chief Editor - 0
GOVERNMENT has indicated that it is highly unlikely that it will consider extending the ongoing phase two Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards exercise...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zambia Police Withdraw Summon of Former Kitwe DC Binwell Mpundu

Chief Editor - 0
Police in Kitwe have discontinued a case in which former Kitwe District Commissioner, Binwell Mpundu was supposed to appear for questioning in connection with...
Read more
General News

Continued reports of teenage pregnancies being recorded in Zambia Worrying

Chief Editor - 0
The Samaritan Strategy Foundation of Zambia (SSFZ) Director Pastor Charles Mambo has expressed worry over the continued reports of teenage pregnancies being...
Read more
Feature Sports

Copperbelt Basketball To Allow Limited Spectators

sports - 0
The Copperbelt Basketball Association (CBA) has announced that it will allow a limited number of spectators when it stages the invitational tournament from...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Speaker Tasks MPs to Review Policy on Comprehensive Sexual Education

General News Chief Editor - 9
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has implored members of parliament to interrogate the Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) policy and appreciate its content...
Read more

Judgement Day for Kambwili’s Forgery Case moved to Wednesday 14th October 2020

General News Chief Editor - 7
The matter in which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Dr Chishimba Kambwili has been dragged to court for allegedly altering of false...
Read more

Zambians advised to have proper documents before travelling abroad

General News Chief Editor - 6
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation, Chalwe Lombe has advised Zambian nationals to fulfill the requirements in the countries...
Read more

President Lungu calls on the church to vigorously go deeper into prayers and ensure peace continues to prevail

General News Chief Editor - 15
President Edgar Lungu has called on the church to vigorously go deeper into prayers and ensure peace continues to prevail in the country. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.