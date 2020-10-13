The Samaritan Strategy Foundation of Zambia (SSFZ) Director Pastor Charles Mambo has expressed worry over the continued reports of teenage pregnancies being recorded in the Country.

Pastor Mambo, who is a child’s right activist expressed concern over the impact of teenage pregnancy on the young mothers.

He noted that even though the numbers may seem low the scourge has an impact on the young mother’s.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Pastor Mambo has proposed to stakeholders in the country to use this year’s commemoration of international Day of the girl child to create a platform for children to voice out their challenges and listen in to proposals on how the scourge can be defeated.

Pastor Mambo has pointed out that teenagers who fall pregnant are at risk of unsafe abortions and failure to continue school.

He explained that from research undertaken by the organization, determinates of teenage pregnancies are attributed to lack of knowledge on how to avoid pregnancy, sexual abuse, media influence and social survival skills.

“We are alarmed by the continued reports of teenage pregnancies that despite the various engagements and education on sexual reproductive health we seem not to record desired results,” he said.

“Reports being made in the media and at the law enforcement offices shows that the challenge is there and we need to do more, It is just my appeal to other stakeholders not to leave the fight to government alone, for it is everyone’s responsibility including the church to ensure that a girl child is protected in communities we are operating from through sharing of information on sexual reproductive,” he said.

Mr. Mambo said SSFZ has already partnered with government this year to commemorate the international Day of the Girl and that various activities have been lined up in different communities this week.

He said the activities lined up are highlighting girls’ needs and the barriers and also drive efforts that meet these needs to fulfill their rights.

The 2020 theme of International Day of the Girl is “My voice, our equal future” is striking a call to recognize that girls are equipped with knowledge.