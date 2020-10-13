Police in Kitwe have discontinued a case in which former Kitwe District Commissioner, Binwell Mpundu was supposed to appear for questioning in connection with an alleged illegal meeting he had in Mindolo last week.

Mr Mpundu was scheduled to appear for questioning today at 11:00 hours after he failed to appear on Friday last week as his lawyer, Irvin Mulenga of Irvin and Associates, indicated that he had other commitments to avail him.

And speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, Mr Mpundu said his case has been discontinued and will not appear before the police.

“Well, I’m not appearing today, I was informed by the police that I was no longer needed, my assumption is that the police may have decided that it dies down,” Mr Mpundu stated.

But in a separate interview, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the police have decided to end at the Warn at Caution stage, adding that there is no need for Mr Mpundu to appear before the police anymore.

“It is not a case of discontinuation, sometimes we end at warn and caution, he was warned and cautioned and he is still being warned and cautioned up to know, he was advised to ensure he abides by the Public Order Act whenever he wants to conduct meetings,” Mrs Katanga explained.

Mr Mpundu was last week Thursday, warned and cautioned by the police in Kitwe after he allegedly held an illegal meeting with members of Luyando community in Mindolo area.