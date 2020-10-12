9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 12, 2020
Copperbelt Basketball To Allow Limited Spectators

The Copperbelt Basketball Association (CBA) has announced that it will allow a limited number of spectators when it stages the invitational tournament from 31 October to 6 December 2020.

Association President Andrew Nyirenda said games will be played at four venues in a bid to avoid overcrowding in the wake of Covid-19.

Chingola, Kitwe, Luanshya and Chambishi are the hosting towns.

This is expected to be the first competition on the 2020 Copperbelt basketball calendar disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The resumption of our activities are based on providing health talk on Convid-19 prevention measures to be given at the beginning of the session,” Nyirenda said.

“A restricted number of people to attend the tournament while allowing physical distancing of not less than one meter to be maintained at all times.”

“Provision of hand washing and sanitation facilities and strict enforcement of hand hygiene,” Nyirenda added.

This will be a pilot event ahead of the 2021 season set to be played under ‘the new normal.’

Covid-19 halted the world of sport earlier in the year as it claimed thousand lives.

