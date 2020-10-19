9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 19, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Augustine Mulenga Joins Amazulu and Clears Transfer Confusion

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Augustine Mulenga Joins Amazulu and Clears Transfer Confusion
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo midfielder Augustine Mulenga has joined South Africa PSL club Amzulu and has also cleared the confusion over his earlier reported move to TTM.

Mulenga joined Amazulu on a free transfer after he was released by Orlando Pirates a fortnight ago after two up-and-down seasons at the Soweto club whom he joined from Zanaco in 2018.

However, last Thursday, PSL side TTM claimed to have signed the midfielder together with striker Justin Shonga who was also released by Pirates.

“I was also surprised to hear them mention my name at the time the announced their new signees, but for me, I am here and I am so happy to join Amazulu and I thank my family for helping me make this decision. It was not an easy decision because they were a lot of teams that wanted me,” Mulenga said at his media unveiling in Durban on October 19.

“Yes they(TTM) did want me but at that time I told them that I still needed time to think about it apart from that, there was nothing else said.”

Mulenga left Pirates after struggling to find game time this past season.

“The reason I left Orlando Pirates is because last season, I didn’t have enough game time, and they signed new players this season but it wasn’t like I didn’t want to compete against these new signees, no,” Mulenga said.

“The thing is that I just didn’t want to go through what I went through last season no wonder I asked them that I wanted to leave.

“I am happy to be here and looking forward to meeting the other guys so that we can continue making the supporters happy and achieve the goals we are going to set for this season.”

Meanwhile, Mulenga’s Pirates reunion is as early as Amazulu’s opening league game of the season at home in Durban on October 24.

“I can’t say that I am going to prove a point (against Pirates). The thing is that everyone knows I am a good player and I can deliver at any time so I’ll just go out there to enjoy because football is part of me,” Mulenga said.

Previous articlePF in Eastern Province says it is Mobilizing to cancel out Southern Vote in 2021

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Augustine Mulenga Joins Amazulu and Clears Transfer Confusion

Chipolopolo midfielder Augustine Mulenga has joined South Africa PSL club Amzulu and has also cleared the confusion over his...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF in Eastern Province says it is Mobilizing to cancel out Southern Vote in 2021

Chief Editor - 6
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Chairman has declared that the ruling party in the province is intact and come 2021 the East vote...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Warn Truck Drivers Fueling Instability

Chief Editor - 1
The Police command has directed Provincial Police Commissioners to start patrolling highways and deal with truck drivers harassing their colleagues under the pretext of...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu directs Ministry of Health to equip Chilubi hospitals

Chief Editor - 5
Chilubi, October 19, ZANIS --- President Edgar Lungu has directed Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya to ensure that Chilubi Mainland and Island district hospitals...
Read more
General News

Privatisation turned our lives upside down – Ex Mansa Workers

Chief Editor - 50
Former workers of Mansa Batteries and Kawambwa Tea Estates said the closure of companies after privatisation turned their lives upside down and have since...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kabwe Warriors Sign Defender Kaunda

Feature Sports sports - 0
Kabwe Warriors have signed former Lumwana Radiants defender Shebban Mofya Kaunda on a two year contract. Kaunda moves to Kabwe as a free agent after...
Read more

Chipolopolo Secure South Sudan and Ethiopia Friendlys

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Chipolopolo CHAN team has secured a compacted pair of friendly games each against South Sudan and Ethiopia this week. This week’s dates against ...
Read more

Bruce Mwape Sets Shepolopolo’s COSAFA Cup Targets

Feature Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has admitted that expectations are high as his side prepares to participate at next month’s COSAFA Championship to be staged...
Read more

Shonga Shocked to Be Loaned to TTM

Feature Sports sports - 3
Zambia striker Justin Shonga is shocked that Orlando Pirates have sent him on loan at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM). TTM have since registered Shonga...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.