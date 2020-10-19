Chipolopolo midfielder Augustine Mulenga has joined South Africa PSL club Amzulu and has also cleared the confusion over his earlier reported move to TTM.

Mulenga joined Amazulu on a free transfer after he was released by Orlando Pirates a fortnight ago after two up-and-down seasons at the Soweto club whom he joined from Zanaco in 2018.

However, last Thursday, PSL side TTM claimed to have signed the midfielder together with striker Justin Shonga who was also released by Pirates.

“I was also surprised to hear them mention my name at the time the announced their new signees, but for me, I am here and I am so happy to join Amazulu and I thank my family for helping me make this decision. It was not an easy decision because they were a lot of teams that wanted me,” Mulenga said at his media unveiling in Durban on October 19.

“Yes they(TTM) did want me but at that time I told them that I still needed time to think about it apart from that, there was nothing else said.”

Mulenga left Pirates after struggling to find game time this past season.

“The reason I left Orlando Pirates is because last season, I didn’t have enough game time, and they signed new players this season but it wasn’t like I didn’t want to compete against these new signees, no,” Mulenga said.

“The thing is that I just didn’t want to go through what I went through last season no wonder I asked them that I wanted to leave.

“I am happy to be here and looking forward to meeting the other guys so that we can continue making the supporters happy and achieve the goals we are going to set for this season.”

Meanwhile, Mulenga’s Pirates reunion is as early as Amazulu’s opening league game of the season at home in Durban on October 24.

“I can’t say that I am going to prove a point (against Pirates). The thing is that everyone knows I am a good player and I can deliver at any time so I’ll just go out there to enjoy because football is part of me,” Mulenga said.