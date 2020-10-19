Nkana have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian striker Isaac Amoah and Tanzania winger Ramadhani Singano on loan from Congolese side TP Mazembe.

The 2019/20 FAZ Super Division champions say both Amoah and Singano have moved to Wusakile on one year loan deals.

This follows weeks of negotiations with the two players and their parent club Mazembe.

“We are pleased to officially announce the signing of Ghanaian international Isaac Amoah from TP Mazembe (DRC) on a one year loan contract,” Nkana posted on their official facebook page.

“Join us in officially welcoming our latest inclusion to the Kalampa squad Tanzanian international Ramadhani Singano from TP Mazembe (DRC) on a one year loan contract.”

Nkana are preparing for the 2020/21 season that starts with the Charity Shield final in which they will face Indeni on October 24 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.