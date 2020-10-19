9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 19, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF in Eastern Province says it is Mobilizing to cancel out Southern Vote in 2021

By Chief Editor
39 views
6
Feature Politics PF in Eastern Province says it is Mobilizing to cancel out Southern...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Chairman has declared that the ruling party in the province is intact and come 2021 the East vote shall cancel the religious vote of the South.

Speaking to mark the end of the four days official visit to Eastern province by the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia Madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina, the Chairman, who is also member of the Central committee, Andrew Lubusha, said that the Vice President’s visit was a success and has since thanked the Hon. Wina and her entourage for visiting the province twice this year.

Mr Lubusha has also thanked the people of Eastern province for warmly welcoming the Vice President.

MCC Lubusha mentioned that the Vice President was in province to interact with people with the aim of understanding some of the challenges they are facing as well as inspecting government projects.

“During her tour, the Vice President met some Chiefs from selected Districts who pledged to work with the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.” Said Lubusha.

Meanwhile, in her tour the Vice President was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Honourable Michael Katambo and Minister in charge of National Development and Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme.

Previous articleZambia Police Warn Truck Drivers Fueling Instability
Next articleAugustine Mulenga Joins Amazulu and Clears Transfer Confusion

6 COMMENTS

  1. Great competitive spirit. However, do not worry about the south because after carrying out detailed analysis it is clear that we will receive overwhelming support from all corners of the country including southern province.

  3. Us3less! What else is the Unpatriotic front failures talking about apart from elections even if they are already in government, what a shame!

  5. People of Southern Province should be proud for inspiring and encouraging other parts of the country to vote. Use the power of your vote, vote wisely 2021 vote UPND HH

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Augustine Mulenga Joins Amazulu and Clears Transfer Confusion

Chipolopolo midfielder Augustine Mulenga has joined South Africa PSL club Amzulu and has also cleared the confusion over his...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF in Eastern Province says it is Mobilizing to cancel out Southern Vote in 2021

Chief Editor - 6
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Chairman has declared that the ruling party in the province is intact and come 2021 the East vote...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Warn Truck Drivers Fueling Instability

Chief Editor - 1
The Police command has directed Provincial Police Commissioners to start patrolling highways and deal with truck drivers harassing their colleagues under the pretext of...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu directs Ministry of Health to equip Chilubi hospitals

Chief Editor - 5
Chilubi, October 19, ZANIS --- President Edgar Lungu has directed Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya to ensure that Chilubi Mainland and Island district hospitals...
Read more
General News

Privatisation turned our lives upside down – Ex Mansa Workers

Chief Editor - 50
Former workers of Mansa Batteries and Kawambwa Tea Estates said the closure of companies after privatisation turned their lives upside down and have since...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambians will vote PF back based on unprecedented infrastructure development-Davies Mwila

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
Ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has expressed confidence that Zambians will vote the party back into power in the 2021 General...
Read more

HH will not respond to the Muchinga Police Call-Out-Katuka

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has demanded for the immediate arrest of Serenje district Vice youth Chairman Esau Jere for...
Read more

UPND Youths organising a Convoy of 1 000 motor convoy to escort HH to Mpika

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 66
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Youths have said that the party youths are going to organise a convoy of 1 000 vehicles...
Read more

Voter educators warned against flouting ECZ regulations

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) and District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) members in Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province have been warned against being partisan during...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.