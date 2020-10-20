FAZ has announced that this Saturday’s Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final between Nkana and Indeni set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe will be played behind closed doors.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said Football House is yet to get clearance from the Government on whether fans should be allowed back into the stadium.

“Regrettably, we still have to hold this fixture behind closed doors as we are yet to be given permission to allow soccer fans in view of the ongoing covid-19 challenges,” Kamanga said during the Charity Shield launch in Lusaka on Tuesday morning.

“On our part, we continue to engage the authorities to give us green light on the possibility of bringing fans back into the stadium under these normal conditions,” he said.

Nkana are in the one-off Charity Shield as champions of the FAZ Super Division while Indeni qualified by winning the National Division 1 championship.

Meanwhile, Atlas Mara Bank has sponsored this season’s Charity Shield.