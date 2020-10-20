9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Nkana-Indeni Charity Shield Set For Closed Doors Showdown

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nkana-Indeni Charity Shield Set For Closed Doors Showdown
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ has announced that this Saturday’s Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final between Nkana and Indeni set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe will be played behind closed doors.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said Football House is yet to get clearance from the Government on whether fans should be allowed back into the stadium.

“Regrettably, we still have to hold this fixture behind closed doors as we are yet to be given permission to allow soccer fans in view of the ongoing covid-19 challenges,” Kamanga said during the Charity Shield launch in Lusaka on Tuesday morning.

“On our part, we continue to engage the authorities to give us green light on the possibility of bringing fans back into the stadium under these normal conditions,” he said.

Nkana are in the one-off Charity Shield as champions of the FAZ Super Division while Indeni qualified by winning the National Division 1 championship.

Meanwhile, Atlas Mara Bank has sponsored this season’s Charity Shield.

Previous articleEastern Province communities Empowerment in Pictures
Next articlePolice slap Chishimba Kambwili’s wife and arrest her

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Videos and Audioseditor - 3

Police slap Chishimba Kambwili’s wife and arrest her

https://youtu.be/2hvLC9WCfw4 Police officers apprehended Chishimba Kambwili's wife Carol and daughter, Chanda at the Magistrates court this morning. It is alleged...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana-Indeni Charity Shield Set For Closed Doors Showdown

sports - 0
FAZ has announced that this Saturday’s Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final between Nkana and Indeni set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe will...
Read more
Photo Gallery

Eastern Province communities Empowerment in Pictures

Chief Editor - 2
Read more
Headlines

Kambwili to spend More Time in Prison as Bail Application is Adjourned

Chief Editor - 8
The bail application hearing for incarcerated National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party President Chishimba Kambwila has been moved to Thursday. This is in a matter...
Read more
Economy

Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project injects $1.77million into East Communities

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP) disbursed about US$1.77 million (about K65, 570, 643.48) to communities in Eastern Province that applied for grants...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Sign TP Mazembe Duo

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian striker Isaac Amoah and Tanzania winger Ramadhani Singano on loan from Congolese side TP Mazembe. The 2019/20 FAZ...
Read more

Augustine Mulenga Joins Amazulu and Clears Transfer Confusion

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo midfielder Augustine Mulenga has joined South Africa PSL club Amzulu and has also cleared the confusion over his earlier reported move to TTM. Mulenga...
Read more

Kabwe Warriors Sign Defender Kaunda

Feature Sports sports - 0
Kabwe Warriors have signed former Lumwana Radiants defender Shebban Mofya Kaunda on a two year contract. Kaunda moves to Kabwe as a free agent after...
Read more

Chipolopolo Secure South Sudan and Ethiopia Friendlys

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Chipolopolo CHAN team has secured a compacted pair of friendly games each against South Sudan and Ethiopia this week. This week’s dates against ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.