Police officers apprehended Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol and daughter, Chanda at the Magistrates court this morning.
It is alleged that Mrs Kambwili slapped a cop who was roughing up her son and the officer in retaliation also slapped her.After roughly handling Mrs Kambwili she was unceremoniously bundled into a police vehicle.
Police have arrested Mrs Kambwili and her daughter and charged them with disorderly conduct and assault.
Disgusting behaviour by police.Thats no way to treat a woman.I would also slap the hell out of someone who tried to rough up my son. Police are supposed to de-escalate the situation. Tossing her like that was totally uncalled for.I’m angry at the victimization of anyone who is not PF
whichever police man was roughing up her son just evoked the MUMSTER in her, its in every mum and it comes out when you touch her children or child.
Sorry, but this is going beyond the pale! However angry you are, you do not slap police officers doing their work. Stay calm and resolute, and you will achieve more. The whole scene is so undignified.