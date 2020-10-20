9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
type here...
Videos and Audios
Updated:

Police slap Chishimba Kambwili’s wife and arrest her

By editor
39 views
3
Videos and Audios Police slap Chishimba Kambwili's wife and arrest her
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police officers apprehended Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol and daughter, Chanda at the Magistrates court this morning.
It is alleged that Mrs Kambwili slapped a cop who was roughing up her son and the officer in retaliation also slapped her.After roughly handling Mrs Kambwili she was unceremoniously bundled into a police vehicle.
Police have arrested Mrs Kambwili and her daughter and charged them with disorderly conduct and assault.

Previous articleNkana-Indeni Charity Shield Set For Closed Doors Showdown

3 COMMENTS

  1. Disgusting behaviour by police.Thats no way to treat a woman.I would also slap the hell out of someone who tried to rough up my son. Police are supposed to de-escalate the situation. Tossing her like that was totally uncalled for.I’m angry at the victimization of anyone who is not PF

    1

  2. whichever police man was roughing up her son just evoked the MUMSTER in her, its in every mum and it comes out when you touch her children or child.

  3. Sorry, but this is going beyond the pale! However angry you are, you do not slap police officers doing their work. Stay calm and resolute, and you will achieve more. The whole scene is so undignified.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Videos and Audioseditor - 3

Police slap Chishimba Kambwili’s wife and arrest her

https://youtu.be/2hvLC9WCfw4 Police officers apprehended Chishimba Kambwili's wife Carol and daughter, Chanda at the Magistrates court this morning. It is alleged...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana-Indeni Charity Shield Set For Closed Doors Showdown

sports - 0
FAZ has announced that this Saturday’s Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final between Nkana and Indeni set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe will...
Read more
Photo Gallery

Eastern Province communities Empowerment in Pictures

Chief Editor - 2
Read more
Headlines

Kambwili to spend More Time in Prison as Bail Application is Adjourned

Chief Editor - 8
The bail application hearing for incarcerated National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party President Chishimba Kambwila has been moved to Thursday. This is in a matter...
Read more
Economy

Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project injects $1.77million into East Communities

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP) disbursed about US$1.77 million (about K65, 570, 643.48) to communities in Eastern Province that applied for grants...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.