Police officers apprehended Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol and daughter, Chanda at the Magistrates court this morning.

It is alleged that Mrs Kambwili slapped a cop who was roughing up her son and the officer in retaliation also slapped her.After roughly handling Mrs Kambwili she was unceremoniously bundled into a police vehicle.

Police have arrested Mrs Kambwili and her daughter and charged them with disorderly conduct and assault.