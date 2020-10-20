President Edgar Lungu says he will engage the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit(DMMU) to change the strategy in the distribution of relief support to areas which were affected by floods.

And President Lungu says he will work with Vice president, Inonge Wina and the Minister in her Office to consider increasing the food relief quantities in areas that were affected by the floods.

He cited the Chilubi swamps in Chilubi Island as one of the places which needs to have its relief food allocation and distribution increased due to the hunger situation which was caused by floods.

“I will urge DMMU to quicken the process and improve the quantities of food relief until you are food secure, I will sit down with the Vice President and the Minister in her office to see if we can change the strategy of delivery relief to our people so that we don’t have anyone dying of hunger,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said government will continue to engage traditional leaders in the delivery of development across the country, stating that chiefs have proved to be key partners in the developmental agenda of the country.

He explained that when late President Michael Sata formed the Patriotic Front party he had a vision of improving the wellbeing of vulnerable people especially in areas where chiefs are the custodians.

” All came from the village, all the Ministers, MPs, DCs and everyone else and you people our royal highness you take care of our needs, this is why as government we will work closely with you to ensure that development is taken to the people in your chiefdoms in order to improve their lives,” he said.

President Lungu added that chiefs also play a vital role in the promotion of peace and unity in the country for the benefit of the people.

And responding to the concerns that were raised by the traditional leaders, President Lungu said he will engage the area Member of Parliament, District Commissioner and the one who will be elected Council Chairperson to expedite all the development projects taking place in the district.

He cited the construction of schools, health facilities and roads among others as some of the key infrastructure that government will deliver to the people before 2021.

“I have taken note of all the challenges you have highlighted, I will work with your DC, MP and the Council Chairperson to ensure that the delivery of development is quickened,” he noted.

And a representative of the traditional leaders, Mulenga Fumbe thanked President Lungu for being the first Head of State to visit the area since independence.

Headman Fumbe said the traditional leaders in the area have resolved to support President Lungu who is visiting the area for the second time in his quest to bring development to the district.

” From the time we got independence, you are the first President who has visited us in Chilubi swamps, this place was not known which caused it to be underdeveloped, but now things are changing of which we are happy,” he said.

He also appealed to President Lungu to engage DMMU on the food distribution exercise, adding that people are starving and are in need of food assistance.