The Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP) disbursed about US$1.77 million (about K65, 570, 643.48) to communities in Eastern Province that applied for grants to undertake community-members-driven projects that empower local people while protecting the environment, promoting community mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

ZIFL Project is an initiative of the Government of Zambia through a loan facility from the World Bank at a total cost of $32.8 million meant to support rural communities in Eastern Province to allow them better manage the resources of their landscapes to reduce deforestation, improve landscape management and increase environmental and economic benefits for targeted rural communities.

The three components of the Project are meant to create enabling conditions for livelihood investments to be successfully implemented and provide support for Local Level Planning and Emissions Reductions Framework, focus on activities that improve rural livelihoods, conserve ecosystems and reduce Gas Emissions, finance activities related to national and provincial?level project coordination and management, and provision of assistance in the event of a disaster or emergency relief.

The Ministry of National Development Planning is the coordinating ministry for the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project. Through the project team, the ministry thoroughly assesses the applications to ensure that deserving beneficiaries are given the grants, which benefit a cross-section of the local communities.

The community based recipients of the recently disbursed grants include Tithandizeni Multi-Purpose Cooperative, which is involved in cooking oil production, sunflower and soya beans production which received K 2,155,194.32 and the Msoro Tillers and Haulage Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Ltd that is involved in cooking oil production, sunflower and soya beans production which received amount K 2,184,551.53. Both cooperatives are in Mambwe Districts. In Petauke Lusangazi the recipients include Mukachizula Community Forest Co-operative Society Limited, which is involved in vegetable production, goats rearing, chickens and fish farming and received K2,991,390, Njanji Community Action Initiative LTD involved in vegetable production, goats rearing, chickens and fish farming which got K 2,935,508.04 and Alimanriz Youth Development Initiative received K 2,991,390 for its project involved in vegetable production, goats rearing, chickens and fish farming.

In Sinda District, the two recipients are Sinda district women association which is involved general farming, gardening received K3,000,000.00 and Kamgelo Gardeners and Fish Farmers Cooperative that is involved in general farming, gardening, fish farming received K 2,706,750.

In neighbouring Katete District, Kamzunguzeni Beekeeping Cooperative Society that is involved in beekeeping, goat production, general farming, community forest management received K 286,130 while Kabvinyambili Multipurpose Cooperative (Aqua-culture and Village Managed Forrest) which is involved in community forest management, general farming and fish farming received K 368,450.

In Chadiza District, the recipient Kadamsana Women’s Club involved in community forest management, general farming, chicken rearing received K 260, 020 while Mwai Wathu Youth Group involved in beekeeping, goat production, general farming, community forest management got K 234,200. In Vubwi District, Takumana Multi-Purpose Cooperative which is involved in community forest management, goat rearing, bee keeping, general agriculture received K 1,489,200 and Vubwi District Agricultural Cooperative Union Limited involved general agriculture, goat rearing, fish farming received K 3 million.

In Nyimba District, Mwansanika Community Forest Management Group which is involved in general farming, fish farming, chicken rearing, goat production, community forest management received K1,446,200 while Mtilizi Scheme Project which is involved in general farming, cashew production, goat rearing, chicken rearing received K 2,196,000.

In Chipata, Kasengengwa and Chipangali the recipients included Chipata-Kamakapoko Group which is involved in chicken rearing, fish farming, goat and sheep rearing which got K1,964,000, Chipangali-Cholinga Group involved in goat production, chicken rearing and fish farming received K 1,716,602 while Kasenengwa-Malambalala Community Forest received K 893,587.70 for use in its projects in community forest management, general farming, gardening, trading.

In Lundazi, Lumezi and Chasefu, the recipients included Lundazi District Women’s Association involved in chicken rearing, sunflower and soya beans production received K 1,143,219.55, Lumezi-Chikomeni CRB which is involved in eco-tourism and construction of the first lodge in the area received K 2,777, 402, Chasefu-Kamilancheto Livestock Cooperative Society involved in fruit production, general agriculture, goat production received K 545,000 and Chasefu-Kavikwawa Livestock Co-Operative-Mzileni, which is involved in smallholder irrigation scheme received K1,943,514.23.