More than 1,700 pregnancies in Eastern Province were recorded among school girls from January, 2020 to September, 2020.

Provincial Education Officer (PEO) Allan Lingambe says Petauke district recorded the highest number of pregnancies in the province at 391 followed by Katete which had recorded 214.

Speaking in an interview , Dr. Lingambe said from the 1,784 pregnancies captured, Chipata district had recorded 188 teen pregnancies while Sinda and Lumezi districts had 171 and 131 cases recorded respectively.

He said Chasefu had 103 teenage pregnancies, Kasenengwa recorded 92 cases, Lusangazi had 87, and Chipangali had recorded 85 while in Lundazi district 81 school girls were impregnated.

Dr. Lingambe said in Vubwi district 78 cases of teen pregnancies were captured while in Nyimba and Mambwe 78 and 71 school girls became pregnant under the same period.

He said Chadiza district recorded 44 teenage pregnancies not the 106 that was earlier published in media.

Dr. Lingambe said the 106 teenage pregnancies that were alleged to come from Chadiza district was total misinformation because his office had the correct statistics from the district.

He said his office is working in partnership with various stakeholders to ensure that teenage pregnancies are reduced in Eastern Province.

Dr. Lingambe said teachers are working hard to effectively implement the Sexuality Comprehensive Education (SCE) so that young girls are equipped with knowledge of noticing abusive advances on them.

He appealed to parents in the province to also collaborate with the teachers to ensure that young girls are protected from sexual abuse.

Dr. Lingambe said parents must closely monitor and interact with their daughters at all costs so that the young girls are adequately protected from any form of abuse at home.

He said the recorded 1,784 teenage pregnancies were recorded before the COVID-19 period.

ZANIS/ENDS/SC/BS…..dry