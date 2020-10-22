9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 22, 2020
No single opposition leader wants to face President Lungu in 2021, they are all scared-Sunday Chanda

By Chief Editor
39 views
6
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that oppositional political parties in the country are afraid of facing President Edgar Lungu during the 2021 general elections.

Speaking on the United Voice Radio’s Add Your Voice Radio Programme in Lusaka on Wednesday, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said President Lungu is the strongest candidate any opposition political party can face in an election and that the 2021 elections will be easier for the ruling party because the party has managed to transform the country in the nine years it has been in office.

“His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the most feared candidate to be on the ballot paper by his opponents. This is because he has developed the country to the expectations of the people of Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Chanda contended that the opposition in the country ended with late President Michael Sata and justified that late President Sata was able to provide quality checks and balances and was able to provide solutions to the challenges the country faced.

Mr Chanda said that the current opposition is good at criticising everything the party in government is doing minus providing solutions.

Mr. Chanda also refuted claims that the newly MDC led by former Finance Minister Felix Mutati is not sponsored by the Patriotic Front.

He indicated that the formation of the MDC is an indication that the political space in the country is not shrinking as claimed by some stakeholders.

Previous articlePF has Turned Zambia into a Failed State
Next articleMDC is nothing other than a bunch of frustrated petty bourgeois politicians seeking for a piece of the evil capitalist cake

6 COMMENTS

  5. Lungu azagwa. He has failed.
    Period. Chimbwi no plan. Only plan for his pocket. He was a questionable character from the start. Kolwe in a plantation and Mwankole

  6. The trouble is no mental facility will accept such. Beyond reformation character and waste of resources. Covid-19 patient need the restrictions.

