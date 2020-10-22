The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that oppositional political parties in the country are afraid of facing President Edgar Lungu during the 2021 general elections.

Speaking on the United Voice Radio’s Add Your Voice Radio Programme in Lusaka on Wednesday, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said President Lungu is the strongest candidate any opposition political party can face in an election and that the 2021 elections will be easier for the ruling party because the party has managed to transform the country in the nine years it has been in office.

“His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the most feared candidate to be on the ballot paper by his opponents. This is because he has developed the country to the expectations of the people of Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Chanda contended that the opposition in the country ended with late President Michael Sata and justified that late President Sata was able to provide quality checks and balances and was able to provide solutions to the challenges the country faced.

Mr Chanda said that the current opposition is good at criticising everything the party in government is doing minus providing solutions.

Mr. Chanda also refuted claims that the newly MDC led by former Finance Minister Felix Mutati is not sponsored by the Patriotic Front.

He indicated that the formation of the MDC is an indication that the political space in the country is not shrinking as claimed by some stakeholders.