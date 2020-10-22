The government has urged the people of Zambia to turn out in numbers and register as voters as the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ is set to commence the voter registration exercise ahead of the 2021 General elections on 28th October 2020.

CHIEF GOVERNMENT spokesperson Dora Siliya has also said that government is delighted to note that young people are excited about the online voter registration exercise that has been launched for the first time in Zambia by ECZ.

Speaking when she held a meeting with US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young at her office yesterday, Ms. Siliya said there was a need for Zambians to value the right to vote as it was their tax payers’ money that is used to undertake elections.

“The message from government is always that elections cost money, so the citizens must value the right to vote because first of all it’s their taxpayers’ money that is used in terms of elections,” Ms. Siliya said.

The Chief government spokesperson said that it is against this background that nobody should therefore deny themselves the liberty to participate in elections including the right to put in place the government of their choice.

Ms. Siliya who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister also reiterated that the government under the leadership of His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu appreciates all collaborations of the government and the people of United States of America that they have continued to offer to Zambia.

Ms. Siliya has called on all political players to respect journalists as they carry out their work in the run up to next years’ general elections.

Meanwhile, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young David Young says his government is delighted to note that Zambia has continued to demonstrate democracy through elections.

Mr. Young has since urged all Zambians to a take advantage of the voter registration process which is set to commence on October 28th 2020 and register as voters.

“Make sure people know that even if someone has registered before, they need to register again to be eligible to vote,” Mr Young said.

Mr. Young assured Ms. Siliya that his government remains committed to supporting Zambia’s electoral process.