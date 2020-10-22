Zambia twice came from behind to stun Ethiopia 3-2 in a friendly match played in Addis Ababa on Thursday afternoon.

The Zambian squad of local players won the game in the last five minute as youngsters fought for places in the Chipolopolo team to face Botswana in next month’s Africa Cup qualifiers.

With Ethiopia seemingly heading for a 2-1 win, junior international Albert Kangwanda registered a brace.

Second half substitute Kangwanda, who had replaced Kondwani Chiboni, recorded his brace in the 85th and 90th minutes.

Winger Kelvin Mubanga had earlier on 39 minutes cancelled Getaneh Kebede’s 13th minute opener.

Ethiopia took a 2-1 lead into the half time break courtesy of 43rd minute penalty converted by Aschalew Tamene.

Meanwhile, coach Micho’s side has endured a busy October.

The team played Malawi – winning 1-0 at home on October 7, and then lost 2-1 away to Kenya on October 9, before beating hosts South Africa by the same margin on October 11.