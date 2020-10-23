9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 23, 2020
General News
Govt to provide clean, safe water to all

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Jonas Chanda says government is determined to ensure that no one is left behind in the provision of clean and safer water.

Dr Chanda was speaking in Mwansabombwe when he inspected the piped water reticulation system being operated by the Linda royal establishment and another one managed by the local authority to appreciate the challenges being experienced.

He said government is implementing a number of water projects in Luapula province under the integrated small town water supply sanitation project which includes Mwense, Kawambwa, Samfya and Mansa worth 40 million United States dollars.

Dr. Chanda has since requested Luapula Water Sanitation And Sewerage Company to urgently undertake a comprehensive needs assessment on both systems so that the ministry can quickly address the immediate challenges.

And speaking earlier, Senior Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda people of Luapula province requested the minister to look into various water related challenges the district is experiencing.

Meanwhile Mwansabombwe Town Council Secretary Stanley Mbewe said the local authority has already done a proposal to expand water supply and increase the size of the tank so that many people can have access to clean and safe drinking water.

