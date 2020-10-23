Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga says there will be a need to demobilize some registration officers in areas where the number of people seeking National Registration Cards (NRCs) has reduced to beef up areas that are congested and in need of reinforcement in the mobile exercise currently going on in the province.

Mr Kamanga has observed that some centres are recording a reduced turnout and that we need capitalize on areas that have high numbers if the Province is to meet its target of issuing 240,000 NRCs.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary was speaking when he inspected the mobile issuance of NRCs in Kafue district yesterday.

“Some officers have nothing to do because they have already mopped up the target of registering all the people aged between 16 and 35 who have either never acquired NRCs or might have lost their symbol of national identity,” he said.

Mr Kamanga stated that there will be need to place more teams in Lusaka district which has a high population of those in need of the NRCs.

“We need reinforcement in Chawama, Kanyama, Mandevu, Ngombe and other highly populated areas that may need more teams to carry out the registration exercise,” he said.

Cynthia Kabasiya who is a supervisor for the mobile exercise in Kafue explained to the Permanent Secretary that there has been a reduction of people seeking NRCs saying the majority of the target has already been captured.

Mrs Kabasiya said the teams are targeting people who may have never acquired NRCs, those that lost them and those that may have had their NRCs mutilated.

“It is important for every Zambian to have an NRC card because it is a symbol of national identity and so we are issuing and replacing those that were lost or mutilated.” She said.