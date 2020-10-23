President Edgar Lungu has appealed to traditional leaders in the country to work with government in fostering development in their chiefdoms.

President Lungu says this is because both government and the traditional leaders have the responsibility of improving the living standards of people.

He expressed concern that some traditional leaders in the country have put their own interests before the interests of their own people in terms of investments and development by delaying to approve certain investment proposals.

“Let us work together in improving the living standards of our people in the country, your royal Highnesses you are very important stakeholders in the delivery of development this is why chiefs should not be selfish and champion their own interests rather than the interest of the majority, he said.

President Lungu said this today in Mwense district in Luapula province when he paid a courtesy call on the traditional leaders.

He advised chiefs to use the community trust committees and involve their subjects in matters of development to have inclusive governance system, and always focus on things that can benefit the whole community.

He further added that government will also continue to collaborate with traffic leaders in improving the welfare of the people.

“We will continue to work together, you are on the ground to listen to the needs of the people and us we must also listen to you and provide what people want,” he stated.

And President Lungu reiterated government’s resolve to finish all the infrastructure development that are above 80 percent across the country.

The Head of State explained the in 2011 the Patriotic Front (PF) government embarked on an ambitious infrastructure development project but due to financial challenges some projects had stalled in some areas, but added that government is still committed to ensure that all stalled projects are completed.

He cited the construction of the Mwense district hospital and township road as some of the projects that will be completed soon so that they can serve the people.

And speaking on behalf of the traditional leaders, Chief Kashiba commended government for its commitment to delivering development to remote parts of the country.

“We have not been left behind in terms of development and on behalf of the people in my chiefdom, we will support you beyond 2021,”

Chief Kashiba said the district is facing various challenges among them poor state of township and feeder roads.

“Mansa-Kashikishi Road is a death trap, recently seven people died in road accident just on that,” he said.

The chief also said construction of a district hospital and township roads stalled.

The President assured the Chiefs that their pleas will be attended to with the help from line ministries.