General News
Street lighting project on course in Mufulira

By Chief Editor
Street lighting project on course in Mufulira
Installation of street lights under the Zambia Township Roads project in Mufulira District is almost complete.

Speaking in an interview, Mufulira Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Officer, Thandiwe Tembo said the project commenced in 2018 and is expected to be completed by December this year.

Ms.Tembo stated that a total of 62km of roads are being upgraded in Mufulira under the Zambia Township Road Project.

She stated that roads have been tarred and are now working on road furniture which includes street light.

Ms.Tembo said the street lighting project is also being implemented in Kitwe and Chingola.

She said street lights are currently being installed on all roads that were upgraded under the project in Mufulira.

Ms. Tembo said some of the roads where street lights have been installed include Kombe, Butondo, Chikalabwamba, Jomo Kenyatta, Maina Soko roads.

She said other works being done on the roads include road signs, road markings, drainage works and speed humps.

