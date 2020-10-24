9.5 C
3 ex-Kabwe Council Officials jailed

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Three former senior Kabwe Muncipal Council officials have been jailed by the Kabwe Magistrates Court for corrupt practices involving K260, 000.00

The three officials were convicted and sentenced to five months simple imprisonment for corruption involving K260, 000.00.

According to a statement, Anti-Corruption Commission Public Relations Officer, Timothy Moono, named the three as Victoria Mwanaumo , 56, a Former Director Administration of House number 9, Daniel Mapulanga , 46, a Former Director Planning of House number 2, Zambezi Avenue, and Ms. Edina Mwenya Sakala ,47, a Former Chief Accounting Officer of House number 2088 Stanley Avenue, all from High Ridge Township.

Mr Moono explained that the trio were arrested in 2014 and jointly charged with two counts of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to section 99(1) of the Penal Code Cap 88 of the Laws of Zambia.

He explained that in the first count, Ms. Mwanaumo, Mr. Mapulanga, and Ms. Mwenya Sakala on unknown dates but between 1st January, 2011 and 1st January, 2012 jointly abused their respective offices by failing to follow laid down procedure by irregularly approving payments amounting to K80, 000.00 to Kechas General Dealers for the roofing of Kasanda Market.

In the second count, the trio on unknown dates but between 1st January, 2011 and 1st January, 2012 while acting together approved payments amounting to K180, 000.00 for the purchase of a motor vehicle KB2 for the Office of the Town Clerk without following laid down procedure.

Kasama- based Magistrate Hon. Chimuka Mutafela who presided over the matter acquitted the trio on the 2nd count but convicted them on the 1st count.

The convicts have since commenced serving the sentence with effect from 22nd October 2020.

Previous articleBook on “Inonge Wina – The first Vice President of Zambia” launched
Next articleZambia Police Summons Two UPND Members to Explain the Source of the Duplicate NRCs

