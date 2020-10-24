9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 24, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo’s South Sudan Friendly Cancelled

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chipolopolo's South Sudan Friendly Cancelled
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo’s two away friendlies games against South Sudan this weekend away in Ethiopia have been cancelled.

The provisional CHAN Zambia team was scheduled to play South Sudan on October 24 and 26 in Addis Ababa.

However, the South Sudanese have failed to travel from Juba to Ethiopia due to operational reasons.

And so, Chipolopolo will, as scheduled, play Ethiopia on October 25 in the two sides second and final friendly of Zambia’s earlier planned four-match tour in Addis.

Chipolopolo beat Ethiopia in the first friendly on October 22 when they came from 2-1 down at halftime to defeat their hosts 3-2.

Previous articleShepolopolo To Face Lesotho in COSAFA Cup Group Opener
Next article56 Years of Independence, Yet Still Economically Dependent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Rekindle spirit of determinations, Zambians urged

North Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has called on Zambians to rekindle the spirit of determination, oneness, teamwork and...
Read more
Economy

Do not sale empowerment property, beneficiaries advised

Chief Editor - 0
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has advised beneficiaries of the Edgar Changwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperatives not to sale the properties they have...
Read more
General News

Let us preserve peace – Copperbelt PS

Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says there is need for the country to preserve peace. Mr Nundwe said this during the 2020...
Read more
General News

Put aside political, tribal affiliations and build Zambia – Vice President

Chief Editor - 0
Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambia’s nation building is a continuous process that has to be worked for and not handed on a silver...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu leads Zambians in celebrating 56th Independence Day

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu today led hundreds of Zambians in commemorating the country’s 56th independence anniversary by laying wreaths at the Lusaka’s freedom statue. President...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo To Face Lesotho in COSAFA Cup Group Opener

Feature Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo will kick off their campaign at next month’s COSAFA Women’s Championship on November 4 with a Group B match against Lesotho at Wolfson...
Read more

Nkana Promise To Make A Statement in the ‘Zoom’ Charity Shield Final

Feature Sports sports - 0
Coach Manfred Chabinga admits every cup final Nkana play including the Samuel "Zoom" Ndhlovu Charity Shield is never taken lightly by the Kitwe giants. The...
Read more

Zambia Rally to Stun Ethiopia

Feature Sports sports - 4
Zambia twice came from behind to stun Ethiopia 3-2 in a friendly match played in Addis Ababa on Thursday afternoon. The Zambian squad of local...
Read more

Zanaco , Power Win In Pre-Season Friendlys

Feature Sports sports - 1
As the countdown to this Saturday’s 2020/2021 season curtain-raiser Samuel 'Zoom' Ndholvu Charity Shield final between Nkana and Indeni at Arthur Davies Stadium in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.