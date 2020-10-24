Chipolopolo’s two away friendlies games against South Sudan this weekend away in Ethiopia have been cancelled.

The provisional CHAN Zambia team was scheduled to play South Sudan on October 24 and 26 in Addis Ababa.

However, the South Sudanese have failed to travel from Juba to Ethiopia due to operational reasons.

And so, Chipolopolo will, as scheduled, play Ethiopia on October 25 in the two sides second and final friendly of Zambia’s earlier planned four-match tour in Addis.

Chipolopolo beat Ethiopia in the first friendly on October 22 when they came from 2-1 down at halftime to defeat their hosts 3-2.