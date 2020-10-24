Shepolopolo will kick off their campaign at next month’s COSAFA Women’s Championship on November 4 with a Group B match against Lesotho at Wolfson Stadium in Mandela Bay, South Africa.

Group B has three teams only.

Zambia were runners up at last year’s competition.

The championship will be played between November 3-14, with the 10 teams split into one group with four sides, and two with three.

Only the top team in each pool and the best-placed runner-up advance to the semifinals.

The final will be at the Wolfson Stadium on November 14.