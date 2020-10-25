9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 25, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo End Ethiopia Visit With Another Victory

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chipolopolo End Ethiopia Visit With Another Victory
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo wrapped up their weekend friendly match visit to Ethiopia with a roaring win over the hosts on Sunday afternoon in Addis Ababa.

Zambia’s provisional CHAN team beat Ethiopia 3-1 to complete back-to-back friendly victories over their hosts.

All three of Zambia’s goals came in the opening 40 minutes of the first half.

Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula scored a brace with goals in the 13th and 35th minutes.

Napsa Stars midfielder Collins Sikombe struck in between in the 23rd minute.

But Ethiopia stole a consolation goal in the 83rd minute through veteran forward Getaneh Kebede who scored for the second time in as many games against Zambia.

In the first match on October 22, Chipolopolo came from 2-1 down at halftime time to beat Ethiopia 3-2 at the same venue.
However, Chipolopolo’s other two friendlies against South Sudan, also scheduled to be played in Addis Ababa, and were cancelled due after the opponents pulled out due to logistical reasons.

Meanwhile, this was Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s fifth win from six games, all friendly’s , with one defeat, heading into his competitive debut next month in a 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana.

Chipolopolo will be at home on November 12 in Lusaka and away in Gaborone on November 16.

Previous articleEvents like National Anthem, Coat of Arms and Independence Day do not belong to any political party, Bishop tells Zambians

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo End Ethiopia Visit With Another Victory

Chipolopolo wrapped up their weekend friendly match visit to Ethiopia with a roaring win over the hosts on Sunday...
Read more
General News

Events like National Anthem, Coat of Arms and Independence Day do not belong to any political party, Bishop tells Zambians

Chief Editor - 5
Catholic Diocese of Mansa Bishop Patrick Chisanga has bemoaned the tendency of politicizing national symbols. Bishop Chisanga points out that symbols like the National Anthem,...
Read more
Rural News

Zambians warned against hate speech

Chief Editor - 7
Government has warned against tribal hate speech. North Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela sounded the warning in Kalumbila district during yesterday’s 56th Independence Day...
Read more
Economy

Civil servants advised not to be salary dependent, but engage in income generation ventures

Chief Editor - 12
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged civil servants in the Province to participate in the various agricultural outgrower schemes as a way of...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ committed to ensure Diaspora voting is actualized in 2026

Chief Editor - 5
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the Commission is working towards actualizing diaspora voting ahead of the 2026 general...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Stun Indeni to Lift Charity Shield

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana have collected a record setting 18th Samuel 'Zoom' Ndhlovu Charity Shield title after beating Indeni in Saturdays final played at Arthur Davies Stadium...
Read more

Zesco United and Atlas Mara Extend K2 Million Shirt Deal

Feature Sports sports - 3
Zesco United have extended their shirt endorsement deal with Atlas Mara Bank with a package worth K2 million. The announcement was made on Friday night...
Read more

Chipolopolo’s South Sudan Friendly Cancelled

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo's two away friendlies games against South Sudan this weekend away in Ethiopia have been cancelled. The provisional CHAN Zambia team was scheduled to play...
Read more

Shepolopolo To Face Lesotho in COSAFA Cup Group Opener

Feature Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo will kick off their campaign at next month’s COSAFA Women’s Championship on November 4 with a Group B match against Lesotho at Wolfson...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.