Chipolopolo wrapped up their weekend friendly match visit to Ethiopia with a roaring win over the hosts on Sunday afternoon in Addis Ababa.

Zambia’s provisional CHAN team beat Ethiopia 3-1 to complete back-to-back friendly victories over their hosts.

All three of Zambia’s goals came in the opening 40 minutes of the first half.

Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula scored a brace with goals in the 13th and 35th minutes.

Napsa Stars midfielder Collins Sikombe struck in between in the 23rd minute.

But Ethiopia stole a consolation goal in the 83rd minute through veteran forward Getaneh Kebede who scored for the second time in as many games against Zambia.

In the first match on October 22, Chipolopolo came from 2-1 down at halftime time to beat Ethiopia 3-2 at the same venue.

However, Chipolopolo’s other two friendlies against South Sudan, also scheduled to be played in Addis Ababa, and were cancelled due after the opponents pulled out due to logistical reasons.

Meanwhile, this was Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s fifth win from six games, all friendly’s , with one defeat, heading into his competitive debut next month in a 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana.

Chipolopolo will be at home on November 12 in Lusaka and away in Gaborone on November 16.