Sunday, October 25, 2020
Rural News
Fire fighters from 33 municipal councils in Zambia trained in marine, rescue operations

By Chief Editor
Sixty One fire-fighters from 33 municipal councils across Zambia have been trained in marine and rescue operations by the Special Forces training school in Mbala district.

Mbala Special Forces Training School Commandant Colonel Moses Shapwaya said the team which comprised one female has been impacted with knowledge in specific rescue skills in water as well as elevated building rescue.

Colonel Shapwaya said the training was also aimed at improving the rescue response challenges that fire fighters often face in their duties.

And speaking during the pass-out parade ceremony, Local Government Minister Charles Banda observed that the skills acquired during the training will help fire fighters to diligently and effectively save communities with efficiency.

Dr. Banda explained that government is committed in ensuring that the national fire and rescue services policy is fully implemented in order to ensure that the fire and rescue services provision to the community is achieved.

He also assured the grandaunts that he will equip the fire department with the necessary equipment to match the attained skills.

“The government’s vision and position on the fire service is as published in the national fire and rescue services policy which was officially launched last year in November 2019,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Fires Training School Commandant Yonah Mwale said that increase in population and economic activities coupled with infrastructure development has translated into corresponding increase in rescue incidence occurrence that require urgent need for training

Mr. Mwale also acknowledged the value that municipal councils placed in sending their staff to train in fire and rescue courses.

He further called on the fire fighters to apply the skills acquired in their duties.

The National Fires Training School in conjunction with the Mbala Special Forces Training School has intensively trained fire and rescue operations.

