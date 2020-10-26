9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 26, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Five Opposition Parties Support bill 10 and calls on MPS to fully support the constitution amendment

By Chief Editor
39 views
5
Headlines Five Opposition Parties Support bill 10 and calls on MPS to fully...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A consortium of opposition political parties have urged the general citizenry and members of parliament to fully support the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 as it is key to economic emancipation.

Christian Democratic Party President Danny Pule said the five opposition parties have come together with a common agenda of educating people on bill 10 and advocating for its enactment.

ZANIS Reports that Dr Pule made the remarks during the press briefing in Lusaka that was attended by four other political parties.

Dr Pule underscored that bill 10 once enacted will represent the views of all Zambians and will also be a catalyst for economic growth.

“As the Christian Democratic Party with all the countrywide structures we are in full support of bill 10 and other politicians should embrace it as it means well for the country. Once enacted it will lead to the delimitation of constituencies as the current 156 are not enough with the population growth that we have had. Without bill 10 there is no way the constitution can be amended,” charged the opposition leader.

Dr Pule emphasized that bill 10 has numerous benefits such as delimitation of constituencies that will see an increase from the current 156 and economic growth due to adequate representation by members of parliament.

Others who spoke at the press briefing included National Congress Party (NCP) Peter Chanda who called on the general citizenry to respect the Zambia police service.

Mr Chanda recalled that the recent happenings of police abduction and slapping in the full view of public should be condemned in strongest terms by all well-meaning Zambians.

The NCP Leader called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to impose punitive measures on the people who break the law by disregarding constitution offices.

“No one should break the law with impunity and the Minister of Home Affairs should punish such people because we all have the duty of respect the police service. As politicians whether in the ruling or opposition we all have the duty to spur economic growth and not advocate for violence and name calling,” said Mr Chanda.

Meanwhile, Zambia Republican Party’s Writ Musoma, National Revolution Party’s Cosmo Mumba and Citizens Democratic Party’s Robert Mwanza all echoed the support to bill 10 and respect for the rule of law.

The constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 will be restored to the order paper of the national assembly on Thursday October 29, 2020.

Cosmo Mumba President National Revolution Party, Wright Musoni Zambia Republican Party, Danny Pule President Christian Democratic Party, Peter Chanda President New Congress Party and Robert Mwanza President Citizen Democratic Party during a media briefing at chrismer hotel yesterday. October 26, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Cosmo Mumba President National Revolution Party, Wright Musoni Zambia Republican Party, Danny Pule President Christian Democratic Party, Peter Chanda President New Congress Party and Robert Mwanza President Citizen Democratic Party during a media briefing at Charisma

Previous articleChampions Nkana Visit Runners-Up Forest in League Opener
Next articleEastern Province to plant 2.5 million agro forestry trees

5 COMMENTS

  4. Attention seekers….Ba Pule you are already finished……You gat no political muslces so therefore just shut up.Nga niba Cosmo Mumba ikalenifye..And those three others just join hands with the UPND THEN YOU WILL GAIN POLITICAL MILLEAGE OR JUST GO HOME!!

    PF MUST GO…ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Fuel to be sold only to clients with authorized containers-ERB

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and dealers to prioritize selling fuel to...
Read more
Rural News

Fight against Malnutrition scales up in North Western province

Chief Editor - 0
Scaling up Nutrition (SUN) programme in North-Western province will support more than 57 thousand households in their ‘first one thousand’ most critical days phase...
Read more
General News

Eastern Province to plant 2.5 million agro forestry trees

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Integrated Forestry Landscape Project (ZIFLP) National Coordinator, Tasila Banda says Eastern Province is by end of this year targeting to plant 2.5 million...
Read more
Headlines

Five Opposition Parties Support bill 10 and calls on MPS to fully support the constitution amendment

Chief Editor - 5
A consortium of opposition political parties have urged the general citizenry and members of parliament to fully support the constitution amendment bill...
Read more
Feature Sports

Champions Nkana Visit Runners-Up Forest in League Opener

sports - 0
Champions Nkana will start their FAZ Super Division title defense with an away fixture against the team they beat to the title last season...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

EIA regulations threaten Zambia’s peasant farmers

Headlines editor - 3
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations in the current form are a threat to food security in...
Read more

Preach love, peace, unity ahead of 2021 general elections, Christians urged – Vice President

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Vice President Inonge Wina has urged Christians to preach peace and harmony among Zambians as the country heads to the 2021 general elections. Mrs Wina...
Read more

ECZ committed to ensure Diaspora voting is actualized in 2026

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the Commission is working towards actualizing diaspora voting ahead of the 2026 general...
Read more

PF says it’s Copperbelt structures have reconciled

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Patriotic Front (PF) has resolved differences that had arisen between its party structures and the mobilization committee on the Copperbelt, Party Secretary General...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.