Nkana Player Chrispin Mulenga Dies

sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana midfielder Chrispin Mulenga has died.

The ex Power Dynamos and Lumwana Radiants midfielder died from injuries sustained in a car accident late on Sunday night in Kitwe.

Mulenga died barely 24 hours after featuring in Nkana’s 2-0 win over Indeni in the Charity Shield final at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

“Good morning family, on a sad note midfielder Chrispin Mulenga was involved in a road accident around 23:00hrs last night around Kitwe’s Ndeke area and died around 02hrs at Kitwe Central Hospital. We shall soon furnish you with the full details of the funeral. We are so broken, “Nkana confirm in a social media post.

