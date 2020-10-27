Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) have asked President Edgar Lungu not to delay in the constitution of a commission of inquiry into the privatization that took place in the 1990s.

Hundreds of ex workers and their families who marched from Chipata’s Shoprite Mall through Umozi highway to the Provincial Administration braved the scorching sun and presented the petition to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu.

Joshua Banda, a former LINTCO worker urged President Lungu to quickly set up a commission of enquiry in order to prob the privatization that forced over 3,000 permanent workers into the streets because of the sale of the company.

Meanwhile, renowned lawyer and Malambo lawmaker, Makebi Zulu has assured the workers that President Lungu will continue to listen to them and address their aggrievances.

“Colleagues in 1990s LINT Company of Zambia (popularly known as LINTCO) was a profit-making parastatal which employed over 3,000 permanent workers but it is common knowledge that such a viable company was privatised without regard to the beneficial interests of workers, farmers and the country at large,” said Mr. Banda

The questionable sale included the four cotton ginneries located in Chipata, Lusaka, Gwembe and Mumbwa. He said all vehicles, houses, offices and office equipment were sold adding that since 1996, the former employees have asked unanswered questions as to why a profit-making company such as LINTCO privatized.

“Was it even necessary to privatize the company in the manner it was privatised? Who really benefited from the privatisation? Your Excellency President Edgar Lungu these questions can only be answered by a commission of inquiry which we plead that you institute.

He recalled that in 1970 to 1991 LINT Company of Zambia was number three in the world producing the best lint fibres and exporting hence bringing income which was shared 51 percent to the company and 49 percent to the Government which was not the case now.

He said the negative effects on 3,000 workers were translating to 18,000 Zambians who were directly affected by non-payment of benefits because of ZPA.

“Some of the workers have been sent to the grave early or though some are still living but with stroke due to low or high blood pressure because of ZPA .Most of our children have been deprived of their right to education because of ZPA, marriages have broken down due harsh condition subjected to because of ZPA our submission and cries,” he said.

“Since 1992 to date, ex-LINTO employees have tried to engage the lawyers through the court of law, judgments have been passed but in vain. In 2011 when the Patriotic Front (PF) took over Government, the late president Michael Chilufya Sata promised to pay the benefits and indeed in 2013 some of the 1992 group were paid but many employees remain not paid. In pushing for our payments, we sleep at Intercity Bus station without food. We look like street adults,” he said.

And former UBZ Regional Manager Aswell Moyo said President Lungu must consider establishing a Commission that will look into both the privatization and liquidation processes of companies. Mr. Aswell Moyo said the country lost out in the privatization and liquidation processes of companies. He said workers from privatized companies have not been paid their terminal benefits by the new owners for over 25 years.

“Your Excellency, we humbly ask you to allow the truth to come out on what transpired in the privatization and liquidation of state-owned companies,” he said. Mr Moyo said the wrongs committed to former workers and to Zambia itself must be corrected adding that the truth must come out.

“This is not a witch-hunt but a call for truth and accountability, even during judgment day when God, our Lord comes to ask humans to account for our past deeds, it can never be called a witch-hunt but a call for accountability,” he said.

Eastern Province Minister who is also Malambo law maker, Hon. Zulu said he would present the petition on the privatizations of LINTCO, UBZ and Luangwa Bicycle Industries to President Lungu. He urged the ex-workers of President Lungu’s support.

Mr. Zulu has assured the workers that President Lungu desires the best for the poor because he himself comes from a humble background. He has since encouraged former workers and their families to register and have a say in the governance of their country.