9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

East Ex-Parastatal Workers ask Lungu for inquiry into Privatisation

By Chief Editor
39 views
6
Headlines East Ex-Parastatal Workers ask Lungu for inquiry into Privatisation
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) have asked President Edgar Lungu not to delay in the constitution of a commission of inquiry into the privatization that took place in the 1990s.

Hundreds of ex workers and their families who marched from Chipata’s Shoprite Mall through Umozi highway to the Provincial Administration braved the scorching sun and presented the petition to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu.

Joshua Banda, a former LINTCO worker urged President Lungu to quickly set up a commission of enquiry in order to prob the privatization that forced over 3,000 permanent workers into the streets because of the sale of the company.

Meanwhile, renowned lawyer and Malambo lawmaker, Makebi Zulu has assured the workers that President Lungu will continue to listen to them and address their aggrievances.

“Colleagues in 1990s LINT Company of Zambia (popularly known as LINTCO) was a profit-making parastatal which employed over 3,000 permanent workers but it is common knowledge that such a viable company was privatised without regard to the beneficial interests of workers, farmers and the country at large,” said Mr. Banda

The questionable sale included the four cotton ginneries located in Chipata, Lusaka, Gwembe and Mumbwa. He said all vehicles, houses, offices and office equipment were sold adding that since 1996, the former employees have asked unanswered questions as to why a profit-making company such as LINTCO privatized.

“Was it even necessary to privatize the company in the manner it was privatised? Who really benefited from the privatisation? Your Excellency President Edgar Lungu these questions can only be answered by a commission of inquiry which we plead that you institute.

He recalled that in 1970 to 1991 LINT Company of Zambia was number three in the world producing the best lint fibres and exporting hence bringing income which was shared 51 percent to the company and 49 percent to the Government which was not the case now.

He said the negative effects on 3,000 workers were translating to 18,000 Zambians who were directly affected by non-payment of benefits because of ZPA.

“Some of the workers have been sent to the grave early or though some are still living but with stroke due to low or high blood pressure because of ZPA .Most of our children have been deprived of their right to education because of ZPA, marriages have broken down due harsh condition subjected to because of ZPA our submission and cries,” he said.

“Since 1992 to date, ex-LINTO employees have tried to engage the lawyers through the court of law, judgments have been passed but in vain. In 2011 when the Patriotic Front (PF) took over Government, the late president Michael Chilufya Sata promised to pay the benefits and indeed in 2013 some of the 1992 group were paid but many employees remain not paid. In pushing for our payments, we sleep at Intercity Bus station without food. We look like street adults,” he said.

And former UBZ Regional Manager Aswell Moyo said President Lungu must consider establishing a Commission that will look into both the privatization and liquidation processes of companies. Mr. Aswell Moyo said the country lost out in the privatization and liquidation processes of companies. He said workers from privatized companies have not been paid their terminal benefits by the new owners for over 25 years.

“Your Excellency, we humbly ask you to allow the truth to come out on what transpired in the privatization and liquidation of state-owned companies,” he said. Mr Moyo said the wrongs committed to former workers and to Zambia itself must be corrected adding that the truth must come out.

“This is not a witch-hunt but a call for truth and accountability, even during judgment day when God, our Lord comes to ask humans to account for our past deeds, it can never be called a witch-hunt but a call for accountability,” he said.

Eastern Province Minister who is also Malambo law maker, Hon. Zulu said he would present the petition on the privatizations of LINTCO, UBZ and Luangwa Bicycle Industries to President Lungu. He urged the ex-workers of President Lungu’s support.

Mr. Zulu has assured the workers that President Lungu desires the best for the poor because he himself comes from a humble background. He has since encouraged former workers and their families to register and have a say in the governance of their country.

Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) during a Protest march
Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) during a Protest march

Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) during a Protest march
Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) during a Protest march

Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) during a Protest march
Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) during a Protest march

Previous articleFlash Fire at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project will not affect Commissioning Date-ZESCO
Next articleChishimba Kambwili out of Jail on 300,000 Kwacha cash bail pending appeal

6 COMMENTS

  1. The call for privatization inquiry in Zambia always turns political and Lungu hasn’t done well on anything economy-related .

    1

  3. What President Lungu did in Mansa has given hope to many of us whose companies were either Privatised or liquidated that someone is listening to our cries. Privatisation should not have been about buildings but also workers plight. Thanks President Lungu

    1

  4. What President Lungu did in Mansa has given hope to many of us whose companies were either Privatised or liquidated that someone is listening to our cries. Privatisation should not have been about buildings but also workers plight. Thanks President EDGAR Lungu for caring

  5. These former workers are better advised to start preparing their fields as rains are around the corner. Because of ignorance which KK used to say is more dangerous, they do not know that there has never ever been a commission of inquiry in Zambia that has yielded anything. Zero

  6. These people must be pushing for the money they worked for, and not an inquiry which will not be rewarding them in any way. Totally misled by some mischievous PF politicians

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia opens Embassy in Rabat, Morocco

Zambia has opened its Embassy in Rabat in a move that signals a willingness to further boost ties with...
Read more
Feature Politics

Chishimba Kambwili out of Jail on 300,000 Kwacha cash bail pending appeal

Chief Editor - 6
The Lusaka Magistrate Court has granted National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili 300,000 Kwacha cash bail pending appeal. Mr. Kambwili who is currently in...
Read more
Headlines

East Ex-Parastatal Workers ask Lungu for inquiry into Privatisation

Chief Editor - 6
Former employees of Luangwa Bicycle Industries, United Bus of Zambia (UBZ) and Lint Company of Zambia (LINTCO) have asked President Edgar Lungu not to...
Read more
Economy

Flash Fire at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project will not affect Commissioning Date-ZESCO

Chief Editor - 2
ZESCO has said that the flash fire that occurred at the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project last Friday leading to the death of...
Read more
Feature Politics

I still don’t know why I was arrested-Mucheleka

Chief Editor - 3
United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General for Politics, Patrick Mucheleka has lifted the lid on his recent incarceration at Kasama's Milima...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Five Opposition Parties Support bill 10 and calls on MPS to fully support the constitution amendment

Headlines Chief Editor - 38
A consortium of opposition political parties have urged the general citizenry and members of parliament to fully support the constitution amendment bill...
Read more

EIA regulations threaten Zambia’s peasant farmers

Headlines editor - 9
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations in the current form are a threat to food security in...
Read more

Preach love, peace, unity ahead of 2021 general elections, Christians urged – Vice President

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Vice President Inonge Wina has urged Christians to preach peace and harmony among Zambians as the country heads to the 2021 general elections. Mrs Wina...
Read more

ECZ committed to ensure Diaspora voting is actualized in 2026

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the Commission is working towards actualizing diaspora voting ahead of the 2026 general...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.