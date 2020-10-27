9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
HRC hails President Lungu for pardoning 966 inmates

The Human Rights Commission has commended President Edger Lungu for pardoning 966 inmates in exercise of his constitutional prerogative of mercy powers during the celebration of Zambia’s 56th Independence Anniversary on October 24, 2020.

Human Rights Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says the pardoning of 886 men and 80 women from various correctional facilities across the country which is in line with Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Powers under Article 97 of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Act No. 2 of 2016 is a commendable gesture of compassionate and respect for human rights and freedoms of vulnerable individuals.

Mr Muleya said it was a notable human rights record that among the pardoned were inmates on death row, the aged, the chronically ill and others whose sentences were commuted from death to life sentences and from life sentences to terminable sentences.

“The Commission wants to call upon the pardoned ex-inmates not to betray the confidence and trust shown in them by refraining from re-offending and instead lead an exemplary life of being law abiding citizens and of service to society at large,” he urged.

“Further, the Commission wants to implore families and community members to provide a conducive environment for successful re-integration of these Correctional Service Graduates by, among other measures, avoiding stigmatizing and discriminating them but accepting them as reformed individuals,” he said.

Mr Muleya has since commended the Zambia Correctional Service, various faith-based organizations, civil society organizations, the Private Sector and individuals for their continued guidance and counselling services as well as material, financial and spiritual support to inmates across the country.

He called for continued support of the human rights-based reforms being implemented by government following the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Act No. 2 of 2016 which transformed the then Prison Service to the current Zambia Correctional Service.

This was contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by HRC Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya.

Previous articleECZ reschedules voter registration exercise
Next articleUSA awards K2.5 million to community organizations

3 COMMENTS

  1. But 2 of them paid half a million for their brief freedom. 1 paid K300,000 in Lusaka, and the other one (young) age of Ba Edgar’s son, he paid K200,000 in some rural court in Chinsali. Chinsali is where FREEDOM fighters came from, but now freedom is ultra expensive.

  2. Great stuff. The pardon is a very Christian value which acknowledges that some one has served their penance and can be forgiven.

    This is different from the like of kambwili who acted with contempt by not attending court and then when convicted and given a lenient sentence the chap still continues to deny his wrong doing. A clear sign of arrogance and lack of insight into his conduct. Such cannot be pardoned. Let him serve his time as a criminal.

