The 2020 coronation ceremony will take place on 13th, to 17th November, 2020, at Lealui summer palace, the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has announced.

The ritual is an event to celebrate the Kingship of the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II, it was put off in October due to the COVID-19, outbreak ,but it has been allowed in consultations with the Ministry of Health.

ZANIS reports that speaking at a press briefing today, BRE Prime Minister, Nyambela Manyando Mukela,pointed out that the October, 2020 ceremony will be a special one as the Litunga will be celebrating 20 years of being on the throne.

“In addition, his majesty was a Senior District Chief for 20 years in Lukulu district, he therefore deserves special treatment from his children for his 40 years of exemplary leadership.

The Ngambela has since extended the invitation to everyone, the young and elderly to attend the ceremony to show support and appreciation to the Litunga.

Mr. Mukela is urging the people and various organisations and churches to come with gifts at the ceremony to honour the Litunga.

“The Kuta has also suspended its usual routine activities to focus on the ceremony preparations,” Mr Lubosi Imwiko stated.

The coronation ceremony commonly referred to as choliso in Silozi is characterized by traditional dances, songs and is attended by several people from all walks of life.