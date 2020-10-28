Photo Gallery Updated: October 28, 2020 Late President Sata’s Memorial Service at Embassy park in Pictures By Chief Editor October 28, 2020 39 views 6 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Late President Sata's Memorial Service at Embassy park in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Edgar Lungu great cabinet Ministers during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Minister of Works and Supply Slyvia Chalikosa confers with Mulenga Sata (l) and DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu leaving the embassy park shortly after memorial service for the late President Sata at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu great Former First Lady Christine Kaseba during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu with Former First Lady Christine Kaseba during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu and Former First Lady Christine Kaseba during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu and Former First Lady Christine Kaseba during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS First Lady Esther Lungu laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Former First Lady Christine Kaseba laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS PF Secretary General Davies Mwila laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Children of the Late President Sata laying wreaths at the tomb during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Cabinet Ministers laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe with Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga, laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Previous articlePresident Lungu remains the right person to lead Zambia Forward-Paramount Chief MpezeniNext articleCiSCA Appeals to MPs to Remain Resolute in Rejection of Bill 10 6 COMMENTS Ba mwankole, looking humble yet the worst thieves Reply Rest in peace King Cobra Reply You should have been here to see what Lungu has done to this country….May Your Soul Continue Resting in peace…It is pure disaster! Reply Where all our problems started from Reply Just waste of tax payers’money. I think we are most wasteful nation in Africa if not world. Just waste of tax payers'money. I think we are most wasteful nation in Africa if not world. You build monuments with past dead presidents and yet former president in developed country would be just an ordinary tombstone with a cross. Wake up Zambians too sleep for poverty sake! PF must go! 1 Reply A very positive day celebrating the great life of a great man. My mentor I miss you every day. Before I do anything I always ask what would my fathers MC sata and ECL do. When I decide not to do something I consider what HH has done and not do it. RIP father. Until we meet again in heaven. Ba mwankole, looking humble yet the worst thieves
Rest in peace King Cobra
You should have been here to see what Lungu has done to this country….May Your Soul Continue Resting in peace…It is pure disaster!
Where all our problems started from
Just waste of tax payers’money. I think we are most wasteful nation in Africa if not world.
You build monuments with past dead presidents and yet former president in developed country would be just an ordinary tombstone with a cross.
Wake up Zambians too sleep for poverty sake!
PF must go!
A very positive day celebrating the great life of a great man. My mentor I miss you every day. Before I do anything I always ask what would my fathers MC sata and ECL do. When I decide not to do something I consider what HH has done and not do it. RIP father. Until we meet again in heaven.