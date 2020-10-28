9.5 C
President Edgar Lungu great cabinet Ministers during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Minister of Works and Supply Slyvia Chalikosa confers with Mulenga Sata (l) and DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu leaving the embassy park shortly after memorial service for the late President Sata at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu great Former First Lady Christine Kaseba during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu with Former First Lady Christine Kaseba during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu and Former First Lady Christine Kaseba during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu and Former First Lady Christine Kaseba during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
First Lady Esther Lungu laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Former First Lady Christine Kaseba laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Children of the Late President Sata laying wreaths at the tomb during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Cabinet Ministers laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe with Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga, laying wreaths at the tomb of the late President Sata during the Sata memorial service at Embassy park. Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Picture By ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
6 COMMENTS

  5. Just waste of tax payers’money. I think we are most wasteful nation in Africa if not world.

    You build monuments with past dead presidents and yet former president in developed country would be just an ordinary tombstone with a cross.

    Wake up Zambians too sleep for poverty sake!

    PF must go!

    1

  6. A very positive day celebrating the great life of a great man. My mentor I miss you every day. Before I do anything I always ask what would my fathers MC sata and ECL do. When I decide not to do something I consider what HH has done and not do it. RIP father. Until we meet again in heaven.

