Government in partnership with Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) has launched the 1.2 million Euros Forests Landscape Project in Kafue.

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Chief Research Officer Lishomwa Mulongwe said the five years project that is aimed at restoring the depleted forests will be implemented in Silowana complex of Sioma and Sesheke districts of Western Province.

Mr Mulongwe said the five years project is scheduled to come to an end in the year 2024.Mr Mulongwe said this at the inception meeting of the Forests Landscape Project in Kafue today.

He underscored that the project will help the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in addressing the hash effects of deforestation and climate change.

“This project is part of the regional programme which started in January 2020 and is being implemented in Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia. The program will on regional level aim for a regional exchange of experiences on Forests Landscape restoration among the three countries,” he stressed.

Mr Mulongwe pointed out that deforestation has been caused by agriculture expansion and charcoal burning among others, will also help government to come up with a framework for forests restoration.He underscored that during the scope of the project 1000 small holder farmers in the surrounding districts will benefit through trainings.

And WWF Zambia Acting Country Director Isabel Mukelabai said time has come for the actual value of forests to be achieved.Ms Mukelabai pointed out that the project will help halt the indiscriminate cutting of trees in the country.

She affirmed that her office will ensure close collaboration with the line ministry to achieve the intended purpose of the project.

“Agriculture expansion has rushed the forests to their knees. But some challenges are from weak mechanisms to halt deforestation in the country, now time has come to realize the noble call,” she charged.

The Forest Land Scape Project Inception Meeting was attend by different stakeholders from the forests sector in Zambia.