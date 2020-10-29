9.5 C
Hunt: Kambole Must Work Harder At Chiefs

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he knows very little about his striker Lazarus Kambole.

Kambole is entering his second season with Chiefs whom he joined from Zesco United last year on a three year deal.

However, nothing has gone according to plan so far for the Chipolopolo striker following his high-profile move and failed to spark during his debut season scoring just one league goal from 17 games under Hunt’s predecessor Ernst Middendorp.

Furthermore, Kambole has yet to feature in Hunts’ plans with two league games played into the 2020/2021 season.

“I really didn’t know Lazzie until I saw him plus-three weeks ago. I think the football here is a totally different; speed of the game, “Hunt told South African media.

“So the speed for me is something, not even those coming from Europe-top-top players- struggle in South Africa because in South Africa the players here run faster than the ball where as in Europe, the ball runs faster than the players.

“So the game is a 100 miles an hour here and people take time to adjust. You know, gradually we could make him try to understand a little bit.

“He was here most of last season but I didn’t really see much of him so I don’t really know him that much so I will try and work with him you know and get him to the levels of the way things are done much quicker here.”

