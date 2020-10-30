9.5 C
PF appoint President Lungu's Daughter as Chairperson for Chawama Constituency

By Chief Editor
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka Province has appointed Nkholoma ward 1 councillor Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa as it’s Chairperson for Chawama Constituency taking over from Mr Joseph Shanzi, commonly known as ‘Joe Katete’ who died last week after an illness.

Speaking during the Unveiling ceremony in Lusaka today, Mrs Mwansa said she will work with everyone to unite and grow the party in Chawama.

Mrs Mwansa said she accepted the appointment because of the love she has for the party and hopes to continue from where her predecessor left from.

She has however warned party members in Chawama Constituency against indiscipline and engaging in lawlessness as it has the potential of tarnishing the image of the party.

“Our members from Chawama let us love each other, let’s not allow indiscipline and lawlessness in the party, as Chairperson I will not allow it. We are not a violent political party. Let us also not allow the opposition to use the few people to destroy Chawama today,” she said.

Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa addressing PF Members
Mrs Mwansa said her first task as Constituency Chairperson will be to mobilize the community and party members to get National Registration Cards (NRCs) and register to vote.
And PF Lusaka Province chairman Paul Moonga said Chawama is a Constituency that is close to the heart of the party President who is also the Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu as he served as Member of Parliament before he became President.

He encouraged Mrs Mwansa to work extra hard and serve the people of Chawama in order to grow the party.

Speaking at the same event, PF Lusaka district chairman Forbes Mufyaya said the party decided to appoint a new chairperson following the confusion which was reported in the Constituency following the death of Mr Shanzi.

He said the leadership vacancy after the death of Mr Shanzi had the potential to destabilize the party in the Constituency.

He said the party leadership in the Province settled for Mrs Lungu because of her experience working as a councillor in Nkoloma ward 1 of Chawama Constituency.

Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa addressing PF Members
