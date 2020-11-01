9.5 C
Zesco United Denied Win, Power Dynamos Down Young Eagles

Zesco United were denied three points at the death when hosts Napsa Stars stole a point at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The two sides finished 1-1 on Zesco coach Mumamba Numba’s debut following his off-season appointment on September 25 after George Lwandamina left the Post.

Clement Mwape put Zesco ahead in the 11th minute.

Nine minutes later, Napsa suffered a setback when key striker Bornwell Mwape was substituted due to injury.

It was a blow for Napsa who have just parted ways with influential striker Collins Sikombe who has rejoined Lusaka Dynamos.

But salvation came in the 90th minute through Laudit Mavugo who came on in the 51st minute for John Sikaumbwe.

Meanwhile, at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, Power Dynamos beat promoted Young Green Eagles 1-0.

Luka Chamanga’s 51st minute goal handed Power a bright start to the season.

