Nkwazi Overspill residents are up in arms with the construction of a fish pond in the middle of a residential area by a local resident.

The residents complained that it is very disheartening for the local authority to allow someone to construct fish ponds without securing them in the midst of a residential area describing it as a danger to the lives of the people.

Kakungu Mbewe, a resident in the area said the Nkwazi overspill said the community is worried that the fish ponds have created a death trap for children because chances of drowning are high as the fish ponds are not secured.

“During the rainy season, the ponds flood to the extent that the houses nearby are affected flooded with water from the fish ponds making it very difficult for us to enjoy our livelihood,”Kakungu complained.

But Pamodzi ward councilor Manase Siwila said the fish ponds in question were an abandoned quarry sandpits that he took advantage of and stocked it with fingerlings.

Another resident Brian Nama said there is no sanity around in the area as the neighborhood has a lot of mosquitoes exposing everyone in the compound to high incidences of malaria.

“As a concerned citizen, I am very angry and disappointed by the local authority for failing to stop this, is a serious case that needs attention immediately,” Mr. Nama added.

Councillor Siwila said the residents in the affected area should not worry as the fish ponds will soon be a thing of the past.

“Authority was granted by the Ndola city council as well as the ministry of agriculture to the man to use the place for a short while as he will be assigned land for this activity to take place from, therefore citizens should not worry,” Mr. Siwila said.

Ndola City Council (NCC) Public Relations officer Rabbecca Mushota said construction of fish ponds in residential areas is illegal and cannot be allowed.

Ms.Mushota has threatened that the council will descend on the ground and bury the fish ponds.

And Albert Kaseba, the owner of the controversial fish ponds said procedure was followed before establishing the fish ponds in the area.

Mr Kaseba said relevant institutions such as the Ndola City council, Zambia environmental management agency (ZEMA), the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the office of the area councilor are aware of the matter and relevant documentation was issued.

Mr.Kaseba said there are two fish ponds comprising a thousand fingerings each, one belonging to a youth group meant to empower young people with school fees and other requirements while the other one belongs to a church called Mission fellowship for Christ’s Ministries.