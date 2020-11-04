Government has launched the 2020 Indoor Residual House Spraying Campaign in Ndola district with an appeal to all residents to cooperate with the district health office and have their houses sprayed.

Ndola District Commissioner, Anthony Katongo made the appeal in Nkwazi Township during the launch of the 2020 Indoor Residual House Spraying Campaign under the theme “Spraying for impact-leaving no structure unsprayed.”

Mr Katongo explained that the district is highly prone to malaria as it is surrounded by perennial streams, man-made water ponds and numerous streams of water arising from vandalized water pipes.

The DC revealed that a total of 144, 502 households have been targeted to be sprayed in the district this year.

“As a district, we have a total target of 144, 502 households to be sprayed this year and this will call for every house to be opened for spraying. I am therefore appealing to all residents of Ndola not to refuse to have your houses sprayed,” he said.

Mr Katongo further revealed that the district is going to use a new chemical called fludora fusion, which once sprayed remains effective for a period of 9 to 12 months.

And speaking earlier Ndola District Medical Officer Charles Mwinuna revealed that in 2020 the Malaria incident rates in the district have gone up as compared to 2019 and that that is the reason why his office is geared to eliminate malaria in the district by 2021.

The Medical officer has since advised residents in the district to be ready for the exercise and have their houses sprayed.

Meanwhile, in his vote of thanks area councillor George Chipampa pledged that the local leadership in the area will go on a house to house sensitization exercise in order to help the district health office achieve its goal of eliminating malaria in the district by 2021.

Councillor Chipampa said Nkwazi residents are delighted that the authorities had decided to kick start the spraying campaign in Nkwazi and that they will do everything possible to ensure that the programme succeeds.

The Ministry of Health is scheduled to conduct the 2020 Indoor Residual House Spraying campaign for 60-days.