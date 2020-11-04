9.5 C
Photo Gallery
Tour of Health facilities in Mongu in Pictures

Tour of Health facilities in Mongu in Pictures
Ministry of Health Technical Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama (c) touring Lewanika General Hospital wards during visiting of health facilities in Mongu
Ministry of Health Technical Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama (r) shares notes with Lewanika General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. NjekwaSamutumwa (l) and his deputy Dr. SubhashSoni (c) before addressing health workers in Mongu
Ministry of Health Technical Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama (r) addressing health workers at Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu
Ministry of Health Technical Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama (l) checking the drugs on Lewanika General Hospital Children’s Ward nurse NawaMonde’s (r) tray during visiting of health facilities in Mongu
Lewanika General Hospital Children’s Ward nurse Nawa Monde (c) guiding Ministry of Health Technical Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama (l) through the ward during visiting of health facilities in Mongu
Ministry of Health Technical Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama (r) taking notes as Lewanika General Hospital Principal Biomedical Scientist Chiswamo Phillips explains (l) during the tour of health facilities in Mongu
Ministry of Health Technical Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama(l) going through the drugs at Mongu District Hospital Pharmacy as hospital medical officer in-charge Dr. Chilufya Musonda (c) and Pharmacist Diana Uyoya (r) look on during the tour of health facilities in Mongu
Ministry of Health Technical Services Permanent Secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama (r) shows gratitude to Mongu District Hospital Medical Officer In-Charge Dr. Chilufya Musonda (l) during the tour of health facilities in Mongu
