9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 5, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

DIV 1 WRAP:Brave Nchanga Rangers Maintain Unbeaten Start

By sports
40 views
0
Sports Feature Sports DIV 1 WRAP:Brave Nchanga Rangers Maintain Unbeaten Start
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nchanga Rangers, Chambishi and Kafue Celtic have all maintained their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season after posting wins on Thursday afternoon.

Celtic maintained their free-scoring form when hammering Kashikishi Warriors 5-0 at Khosa Stadium in Kafue.

Celtic, who started the season with a 3-0 win over Police College, top the table with six points after two matches played.

Nchanga thumped Trident 2-0 in Kalumbila thanks to Friday Kaonga’s goal and an own goal by Isaac Mwanza.

Chambishi inflicted a second defeat on Konkola Blades with a 1-0 win in a match played in Chililabombwe.

Konkola lost their opening match to Nchanga away in Chingola.

Meanwhile, City of Lusaka and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers drew 1-1 in the battle of legends.

City have four points and Mighty have two points from two matches.

FAZ National Division 1 Week Two

National Assembly 0-0 Police Collage

Kafue Celtics 5-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Livingston Pirates

Trident 0-2 Nchanga Rangers

City of Lusaka 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

MUZA 5-2 Mpulungu Habour

Malaiti Rangers 0- 0 Zesco Shockers

Konkola Blades 0-1 Chambishi

Kabwe Youth 0-0 Gomes

Previous articleStruggling Zesco United Worries Numba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 WRAP:Brave Nchanga Rangers Maintain Unbeaten Start

Nchanga Rangers, Chambishi and Kafue Celtic have all maintained their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1...
Read more
Feature Sports

Struggling Zesco United Worries Numba

sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has conceded they are too big to make a stuttering start to the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season. The eight-time...
Read more
General News

Don’t kill smugglers , Copperbelt PS tells officers patrolling crossing points at Borders

Chief Editor - 7
Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has urged security personnel in the province manning border points not to resort to instantly shooting smugglers. Speaking when he...
Read more
General News

Fake teacher sent prison for failing to pay K60, 000.00 fine

Chief Editor - 2
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has committed to Prison a fake teacher for failing to pay K60 000 ordered...
Read more
Rural News

66 year old woman dies after being hit by cyclist

Chief Editor - 2
A 66 year old woman of Chidyamela village in Chasefu District of Eastern Province has died after being by a cyclist. Group Village...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Struggling Zesco United Worries Numba

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has conceded they are too big to make a stuttering start to the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season. The eight-time...
Read more

Chilumba Wants Unbeaten Forest To Maintain Perfect Start

Feature Sports sports - 0
Coach Tenant Chilumba wants Forest Rangers to maintain their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season. Forest are leading the table on six...
Read more

Young Shepolopolo Rally to Beat South Africa in COSAFA U17 Opener

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zambia started their 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over hosts South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. The Young Shepolopolo...
Read more

Forest Dent Zesco in Ndola Derby

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers have condemned Zesco United to their first loss on day-two of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season. Ex- Zesco striker Adam Zikiru’s first...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.