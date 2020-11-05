Nchanga Rangers, Chambishi and Kafue Celtic have all maintained their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season after posting wins on Thursday afternoon.
Celtic maintained their free-scoring form when hammering Kashikishi Warriors 5-0 at Khosa Stadium in Kafue.
Celtic, who started the season with a 3-0 win over Police College, top the table with six points after two matches played.
Nchanga thumped Trident 2-0 in Kalumbila thanks to Friday Kaonga’s goal and an own goal by Isaac Mwanza.
Chambishi inflicted a second defeat on Konkola Blades with a 1-0 win in a match played in Chililabombwe.
Konkola lost their opening match to Nchanga away in Chingola.
Meanwhile, City of Lusaka and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers drew 1-1 in the battle of legends.
City have four points and Mighty have two points from two matches.
FAZ National Division 1 Week Two
National Assembly 0-0 Police Collage
Kafue Celtics 5-0 Kashikishi Warriors
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Livingston Pirates
Trident 0-2 Nchanga Rangers
City of Lusaka 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers
MUZA 5-2 Mpulungu Habour
Malaiti Rangers 0- 0 Zesco Shockers
Konkola Blades 0-1 Chambishi
Kabwe Youth 0-0 Gomes