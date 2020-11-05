Nchanga Rangers, Chambishi and Kafue Celtic have all maintained their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season after posting wins on Thursday afternoon.

Celtic maintained their free-scoring form when hammering Kashikishi Warriors 5-0 at Khosa Stadium in Kafue.

Celtic, who started the season with a 3-0 win over Police College, top the table with six points after two matches played.

Nchanga thumped Trident 2-0 in Kalumbila thanks to Friday Kaonga’s goal and an own goal by Isaac Mwanza.

Chambishi inflicted a second defeat on Konkola Blades with a 1-0 win in a match played in Chililabombwe.

Konkola lost their opening match to Nchanga away in Chingola.

Meanwhile, City of Lusaka and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers drew 1-1 in the battle of legends.

City have four points and Mighty have two points from two matches.

FAZ National Division 1 Week Two

National Assembly 0-0 Police Collage

Kafue Celtics 5-0 Kashikishi Warriors

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Livingston Pirates

Trident 0-2 Nchanga Rangers

City of Lusaka 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

MUZA 5-2 Mpulungu Habour

Malaiti Rangers 0- 0 Zesco Shockers

Konkola Blades 0-1 Chambishi

Kabwe Youth 0-0 Gomes