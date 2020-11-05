9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 5, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Struggling Zesco United Worries Numba

By sports
40 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Struggling Zesco United Worries Numba
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has conceded they are too big to make a stuttering start to the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season.

The eight-time league champions on Wednesday remained winless from two rounds played after leaders Forest Rangers beat them 1-0 at home in their big Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

That result has left Zesco slumped in the top half of the bottom four relegation zone with 1 point from two games played.

“Of course it is a big concern because Zesco is a big team,” Numba said.

“I think dropping five points in two games is not good enough for us, we need to do a retrospective of the team so that we can improve in the coming games.”

Zesco started the season with a 1-1 away draw at Napsa Stars on November 1 in Lusaka.

Numba now heads to Lumwana to face unbeaten Lumwana Radiants on November 7 seeking his debut win since his appointment in September following the departure of George Lwandamina.

Zesco will be facing a Lumwana side that has collected two draws and they started the season with a 1-1 home result against Nkwazi and finished 0-0 away to defending champions Nkana.

Previous articleDon’t kill smugglers , Copperbelt PS tells officers patrolling crossing points at Borders

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Struggling Zesco United Worries Numba

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has conceded they are too big to make a stuttering start to the 2020/2021...
Read more
General News

Don’t kill smugglers , Copperbelt PS tells officers patrolling crossing points at Borders

Chief Editor - 4
Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has urged security personnel in the province manning border points not to resort to instantly shooting smugglers. Speaking when he...
Read more
General News

Fake teacher sent prison for failing to pay K60, 000.00 fine

Chief Editor - 1
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has committed to Prison a fake teacher for failing to pay K60 000 ordered...
Read more
Rural News

66 year old woman dies after being hit by cyclist

Chief Editor - 1
A 66 year old woman of Chidyamela village in Chasefu District of Eastern Province has died after being by a cyclist. Group Village...
Read more
Headlines

Bill 10 Vote is Final, Rules Speaker of the National Assembly

Chief Editor - 3
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has said that the vote on the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 cannot be reversed....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chilumba Wants Unbeaten Forest To Maintain Perfect Start

Feature Sports sports - 0
Coach Tenant Chilumba wants Forest Rangers to maintain their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season. Forest are leading the table on six...
Read more

Young Shepolopolo Rally to Beat South Africa in COSAFA U17 Opener

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zambia started their 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship campaign with a 2-1 win over hosts South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. The Young Shepolopolo...
Read more

Forest Dent Zesco in Ndola Derby

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers have condemned Zesco United to their first loss on day-two of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season. Ex- Zesco striker Adam Zikiru’s first...
Read more

Nkana Recover With A Draw

Feature Sports sports - 0
Defending FAZ Super Division champions Nkana made a marked recovery on Wednesday at home where they were held to a draw by Lumwana Radiants...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.