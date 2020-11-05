Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has conceded they are too big to make a stuttering start to the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season.

The eight-time league champions on Wednesday remained winless from two rounds played after leaders Forest Rangers beat them 1-0 at home in their big Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

That result has left Zesco slumped in the top half of the bottom four relegation zone with 1 point from two games played.

“Of course it is a big concern because Zesco is a big team,” Numba said.

“I think dropping five points in two games is not good enough for us, we need to do a retrospective of the team so that we can improve in the coming games.”

Zesco started the season with a 1-1 away draw at Napsa Stars on November 1 in Lusaka.

Numba now heads to Lumwana to face unbeaten Lumwana Radiants on November 7 seeking his debut win since his appointment in September following the departure of George Lwandamina.

Zesco will be facing a Lumwana side that has collected two draws and they started the season with a 1-1 home result against Nkwazi and finished 0-0 away to defending champions Nkana.