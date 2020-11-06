9.5 C
Friday, November 6, 2020
Rural News
Government releases social cash transfer funds

By Chief Editor
The Government has released over 930,000 Kwacha to the department of Social Welfare in Mbala district, Northern Province, to pay beneficiaries under the social cash transfer programme.

About 4,738 people from 52 Community Welfare Assistance Committees are expected to benefit from the funds.

Mbala District Commissioner, Maybin Chibalange, confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mbala today, when he flagged off the disbursement of the funds to beneficiaries, saying the money is for recipients under the scheme for March and April 2020.

Mr Chibalange explained that of the beneficiaries, 432 are people living with disabilities, while 4,306 are from the other category including the aged, child and female headed households.

And Sydney Sinyangwe who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the government for the social cash transfer programme.

“It is encouraging to see that the programme has started again, this is very nice and we thank the government,” Mr Sinyangwe stated.

Meanwhile, Chinsali District in Muchinga Province has received about K1.7m for social cash transfer beneficiaries.

Chinsali Social Welfare Officer, Iness Mulenga confirmed the development to ZANIS in Chinsali today saying the funds are for January and February this year.

Ms Mulenga disclosed that her office is expecting more funds to be allocated to the district.

She explained that the list of beneficiaries who will receive the bi-monthly allowances, has not changed as it includes the physically challenged.

“We have not recruited new beneficiaries but still dealing with those that were identified last year during the mapping and baseline survey,” she said.

Ms Mulenga disclosed that Chinsali has 5,475 beneficiaries on the current programme and has thanked government for the support rendred to the vulnerable in society.

Currently 700,000 households in the country are on Social Cash Transfer and government intends to increase the number to 994 in 2021.

Finance Minister, Bwalya Ng’andu disclosed this when he unveiled the proposed 2021 national budget.

Dr Ng’andu also announced that monthly allowances for the beneficiaries will also be increased to K110 from the current K90.

The minister said a total of K2.3 billion has since been allocated for the Social Cash Transfer programme in next year’s budget.

  1. A caring government that is ensuring the economic development of all people regardless of race tribe or political affiliation. Friday is here. I miss kafue chills

    1

