Friday, November 6, 2020
Government will not extend the mobile issuance of the National Registration Cards

By Chief Editor
The government will not extend the mobile issuance of the National Registration Cards(NRC)s.

Vice President Inonge Wina has advised all citizens that failed to obtain National Registration Cards -NRCs- during the mobile issuance exercise to visit the department of national registration cards in their respective districts.

She says the issuance of NRCs continues at district offices even after the mobile exercise has come to an end.

Mrs. Wina said this during the Vice President’s Question time in Parliament today.

This was in response to a question by Mitete Member of Parliament Misheck Mutelo who wanted to know whether officers will return to Mitete district for the issuance of mobile NRCs.

The Vice President said parliamentarians should advise people in their constituencies to visit the district offices where issuance of NRCs is conducted so that they can obtain the identity document.

And responding to Zambezi East Member of Parliament Brian Kambita who wanted to know how the Government plans to manage the mobile voter registration following complaints that the mobile issuance of NRCs was unfairly handled, Mrs. Wina said no one was denied
access to acquire an NRC in any of the centres during the exercise.

The Vice President further said the teams that conducted the mobile issuance have done a good job.

Mrs Wina further said the minister of Home affairs will update Parliament on how many people obtained NRCs during the mobile issuance exercise.

  2. NRC disaster was one of PF worst project yet again.
    Worsted money, but from another point of view those civil servants had chance to do something. Imagine what are those workers doing this year, nothing! Just siting eating roasted cassava.

