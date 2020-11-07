The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Lukulu district says it is happy with Government under the leadership of the Republican President Dr. Edgar Lungu.

The Namayula Kuta says the traditional leadership has been enjoying cordial relationship with Government both at district and national level.

Induna Yutanga, Fabian Malichi said that BRE is happy to see developmental projects taking place in Lukulu and Mitete districts under the Patriotic Front (PF) Government.

“As BRE we are happy with the leadership of our President Dr. Edgar Lungu and we are going to support him for we are seeing developmental projects in lukulu and Mitete districts which have not been there since,” Said Induna Yutanga.

Induna Yutanga pointed out among of the projects as the District Hospital whose phase II has been completed and the soon to be opened Sancta Maria College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Speaking when Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Kennedy Malama visited the Namayula Kuta, Induna Yutanga called on the minister to look into the issue of under staffing and lack of utility transport in both lukulu and Mitete districts.

And Dr. Malama echoed that government has continued enjoying closes relations with the traditional leadership country wide adding that there can never be development without traditional leadership.

Dr. Malama has since assured the BRE of Government’s continued partnership and infrastructure development in both districts.

Earlier, the PS called on Acting Lukulu District Commissioner Mukela Mwangala and applauded the District Administration for spearheading good leadership and seeing to it that Government programs are going as planned.

“Government’s goal is to ensure that we provide services to the people and that our staffs do not suffer any hardships. Am happy that the administration you are providing good leadership in the district”, Said the Permanent Secretary.

Later the Dr Malama toured the nursing school site as well as the district hospital where he also met with the staff and urged them to ensure that as Government continues to supply the district with essentials and medical products, they are also expected to render the services to the community.

He warned that Government is aware to drug theft in some health institutions, hence he called on the district not to have such records as they tarnish the name of the Government and deprive the people of the much needed services.

The PS is on a working tour in the district and the province at large to appreciate how health services are being delivered to the people and learn the challenges being faced accompanied by the Provincial Health Director Francis Liywalii and others .