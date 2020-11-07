Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma says a fair trading environment for all players is cardinal in fostering sustainable businesses and economic growth in the country.

Speaking when he flagged off the dry capacity measures project at Chambeshi Market in Kasama today, the Minister explained that the initiative is aimed at ensuring that both the trader and the consumer get a fair deal.

Mr. Yaluma explained that in the past people complained of lack of transparency with the instruments used to measure dry products such as beans, Kapenta among others.

He explained that the “meda” which is a traditional device used to measure dry products is among the instruments that caused concerns between traders and consumers as it was not standardized.

The Minister has therefore expressed confidence that the launch of standardized measurement instruments popularly known as meda will help promote fair trade.

“Because of the new instruments which will be used, traders will not give out more products than their money’s worth and the consumers will get value for their money” he said.

He has since commended the Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) for its hard work which has seen the project become a success.

And Zambia Metrology Agency Executive Director Himba Cheelo noted that her organization is happy that stakeholders, especially the traders, have welcomed the project.

Ms. Cheelo stated that the use of the newly introduced instruments will promote transparency and a fair trading environment thereby benefiting both the trader and the consumer.

“We are happy that stakeholders have come on board to support us in this project” She stated.

Ms. Cheelo has since reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring that there is a fair trading ground for all players.

And speaking on behalf of the traders Chambeshi Market Chairperson Fred Chansa has commended ZMA for coming up with an initiative to standardized instruments used by traders.

Mr. Chansa stated that this will make trading easier for marketers at the market.

“The complaints of marketers not using standard instruments will now be a thing of a past,” he said.

Mr. Chansa has since advised the traders to ensure that they start using the new instruments to help promote transparency as they conduct their business.