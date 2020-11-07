Leaders Forest Rangers on Saturday host Lusaka Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on day three of the 2022/21 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Forest have already beaten defending champions Nkana and Zesco United prior to this Week Three match.

Coach Tenant Chilumba’s side top the table with six points and have a superior goal difference over Green Eagles, who have six points as well.

Dynamos have posted two draws prior to the encounter against Forest.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s Dynamos appear under pressure to win after making spectacular signings in the last seven days.

The Elite have captured Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Chabula, midfielder Collins Sikombe and Kenya international and ex-Nkana defender Musa Mohamed.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Zesco United will be searching for their first victory when they visit Lumwana Radiants at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

Meanwhile, Nkana are out seeking their first win of the season when they face Kabwe Warriors away at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium.

FAZ Super Division –Week 3

07/11/20

Prison Leopards Vs Red Arrows

Kabwe Warriors vs Nkana

Power Dynamos Vs Buildcon

Napsa Stars Vs Young Green Eagles

Kitwe United Vs Indeni

Forest Rangers Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Lumwana Radiants Vs Zesco United

08/11/20

Green Buffaloes Vs Green Eagles

Zanaco vs Nkwazi