9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 7, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Unbeaten Giant-Killers Forest Eye Lusaka Dynamos’ Scalp

By sports
40 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Unbeaten Giant-Killers Forest Eye Lusaka Dynamos' Scalp
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Leaders Forest Rangers on Saturday host Lusaka Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on day three of the 2022/21 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Forest have already beaten defending champions Nkana and Zesco United prior to this Week Three match.

Coach Tenant Chilumba’s side top the table with six points and have a superior goal difference over Green Eagles, who have six points as well.

Dynamos have posted two draws prior to the encounter against Forest.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s Dynamos appear under pressure to win after making spectacular signings in the last seven days.

The Elite have captured Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Chabula, midfielder Collins Sikombe and Kenya international and ex-Nkana defender Musa Mohamed.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Zesco United will be searching for their first victory when they visit Lumwana Radiants at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

Meanwhile, Nkana are out seeking their first win of the season when they face Kabwe Warriors away at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium.

FAZ Super Division –Week 3

07/11/20

Prison Leopards Vs Red Arrows

Kabwe Warriors vs Nkana

Power Dynamos Vs Buildcon

Napsa Stars Vs Young Green Eagles

Kitwe United Vs Indeni

Forest Rangers Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Lumwana Radiants Vs Zesco United

08/11/20

Green Buffaloes Vs Green Eagles

Zanaco vs Nkwazi

Previous articleNumber of Youths In Leadership Too Low In Zambia-Hakoola
Next articleYoung Shepolopolo Go Top of COSAFA U17

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Barotse Royal Establishment happy with President Lungu’s leadership

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Lukulu district says it is happy with Government under the leadership of the...
Read more
General News

Zambian writers challenged to tell African diverse stories

Chief Editor - 0
African Writers Space Zambia, has challenged the Zambian writers to show the world how rich the country is by telling local stories through their...
Read more
Health

Take mask seriously to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 spread– Health Minister

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has re- emphasised the need for members of the public to take the mask mandate seriously to avoid...
Read more
Columns

Rising inflation, Increasing Debt and Fuel Shortages Eroding Decent Living Standards

Chief Editor - 0
By Chama Bowa-Mundia – Social and Economic Development Manager at JCTR As the year 2020 is drawing to a close, Zambia has seen a rise...
Read more
Feature Sports

Young Shepolopolo Go Top of COSAFA U17

sports - 0
Zambia have opened a three point lead at the round robin COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship following a 2-1 win over Tanzania on Friday afternoon. Both...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Young Shepolopolo Go Top of COSAFA U17

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zambia have opened a three point lead at the round robin COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship following a 2-1 win over Tanzania on Friday afternoon. Both...
Read more

Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga Are Back

Feature Sports sports - 1
Striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga are back in the Chipolopolo fold after they were snubbed for October's international friendlies. But Patson Daka, as...
Read more

Sate-Sate: Nkana Will Bounce Back

Feature Sports sports - 0
Striker Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba says there is light at the end of the tunnel for the struggling FAZ Super Division defending champions Nkana...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP:Brave Nchanga Rangers Maintain Unbeaten Start

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nchanga Rangers, Chambishi and Kafue Celtic have all maintained their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season after posting wins on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.