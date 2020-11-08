Government has expressed confidence in local contractors indicating that their performance has proven up to the task.

Speaking after he inspected the T6 Kagoro road in Katete District of Eastern Province, Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Danny Mfune was impressed with the works being carried out by a local contractor Vibrant Contractors on the Kagoro and others in the province.

Engineer Mfune indicated that local contractors have gained confidence through demonstration of quality works and timely delivery of complete projects.

He noted that if local contractors continue to deliver quality results, more projects will be awarded to them.

“We can attest to the fact that in terms of standard gravel roads, we have got local contractors who can undertake these types of works, and this is very good thing that is being demonstrated here by this contractor working on the T6 Kagoro road. We would like to urge other local contractors to emulate Vibrant Construction,” the Permanent Secretary said.

And the Permanent Secretary indicated that the all infrastructure projects in Eastern Province had an overall fair performance.

Engineer Mfune stated that in the midst of constraint resources, contractors continued to deliver as expected of them.

“In terms of the projects inspected in Eastern Province, we are doing fairly good, But we could have done better than this, we could have recorded more progress than what is current. We had challenges to do with technical and financial issues which are being resolved,” Engineer Mfune disclosed.

He reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring that enough resources are mobilised to complete infrastructure development projects across the country.

And Road Development Agency (RDA) Chief Executive Officer George Manyele stressed the agent’s assurance to supervise all projects so they are delivered within the stipulated schedule.

Engineer Manyele said that this helps to ensure that government gets it value for money and services from contractors.

“We would like to see that contractors perform their tasks according to the contracted period so that the benefits are enjoyed by the members of the general public in the shortest possible time,” Engineer Manyele stated.

He added that RDA has been working closely with consulting companies to ensure that reports are done on time to correlate with what is being obtained in the reports and the actual works on the ground.

Meanwhile, Katete District resident, Adananazo Banda commended government for including the District in the road construction development plan.

Mr. Banda stated that he was confident of Government’s agenda of taking development to rural parts of the country.

He noted that Kagoro road before the rehabilitation works commenced was impassable hence creating challenges to the users.

” What has done is really commendable because this road was in a very bad state. This really shows that our government cares for us and people of Katete are very happy for the development,” a joyful Mr. Banda indicated.

The Permanent Secretary in company of RDA officials have since concluded the inspection of infrastructure development projects in Eastern Province.