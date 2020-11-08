9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 8, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

HH and UPND will Unite Zambia Again

By Chief Editor
40 views
2
Columns HH and UPND will Unite Zambia Again
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com


By: Anthony Bwalya

I am an example of the UPND’s value systems of love, diversity, peaceful coexistence and respect for all forms of life, and the profound belief that we are all created equal under and by one God.

These are value systems that President Hakainde Hichilema holds solemnly dear and actively seeks to reinforce, as our country and its people seeks to lift ourselves from a place of violent social and economic neglect and destitution post 2021.

Our children are hearing and listening to the everyday bigotry, tribal hatred, racism, unbiblical dehumanizing and divisive TRIBAL sentiment which has now become commonplace at public gatherings hosted by the PATRIOTIC FRONT.

And if we the Zambian people will fail to come together and REJECT the toxic, selfserving agenda of the PF and its leadership, anchored on stiring and entrenching TRIBAL DIVISIONS in our country, our children and theirs, may never have the privilege of living in a united Zambia.

As citizens, especially those of you friends within the PF, your legacy rests in defending our cherished and shared value systems, including but not limited to, TRIBAL IDENTITIES.

You cannot claim to be a proud Zambian, a Christian for that matter, and yet watch in convenient silence while your political establishment, the PF, openly attack other tribes in our land for political expediency – especially the open tribal warfare being waged against the TONGA people of Southern Province.

You are silent because you are benefitting, and stand to benefit from this uncultured fashion of doing politics.

The Zambia we want post 2021 will be built and anchored on our God given diversity and ordained peaceful coexistence. And anyone, or indeed any POLITICAL PARTY, who will want to campaign for either election or REELECTION, as the case is for the PF, on decimating our shared diversity and peaceful coexistence, must never be allowed to come anywhere close to the mantle of political power.

President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND will actively work to consolidate and reinforce the ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION code.

Previous articleUnited Teachers Union of Zambia Welcomes resumption of the negotiations for improved salaries

2 COMMENTS

  2. Hahahah can you imagine this baboon. He now thinks that hh is Biden. Tell us who your Kamala Harris is ? Hahaha. Biden had a message which he sold to his country. What message does hh have ? What alternative policies does he have apart from criticism of this government. You are not American, you are not biden, and you are not winning the next election. The sooner you realise that the better. Just continue posting on your Facebook ba president bapa facebook

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 2

HH and UPND will Unite Zambia Again

By: Anthony Bwalya I am an example of the UPND's value systems of love, diversity, peaceful coexistence and respect for...
Read more
General News

United Teachers Union of Zambia Welcomes resumption of the negotiations for improved salaries

Chief Editor - 1
The United Teachers Union of Zambia (UNITUZ) has welcomed the announcement by the government to resume the negotiations for improved salaries and conditions of...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu leads nation in WW1/2 fallen heroes memorial

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu today attended a National Cenotaph in Lusaka in memory of the fallen heroes during the World Wars 1 and 2. A three...
Read more
General News

Government happy with local contractors

Chief Editor - 1
Government has expressed confidence in local contractors indicating that their performance has proven up to the task. Speaking after he inspected the T6 Kagoro road...
Read more
Feature Sports

Green Eagles Fail To Go Top

sports - 0
Green Eagles failed to go top of the FAZ Super Division table on Sunday after salvaging a point at Green Buffaloes away in Lusaka. Eagles...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Our Opposition to the Third Term Bid by Those in Government Doesn’t Make Us Unpatriotic

Columns Chief Editor - 7
By Fred M'membe By pointing out the mistakes, weaknesses and even abuses of those ruling our country today, we have not turned ourselves into enemies...
Read more

Rising inflation, Increasing Debt and Fuel Shortages Eroding Decent Living Standards

Columns Chief Editor - 10
By Chama Bowa-Mundia – Social and Economic Development Manager at JCTR As the year 2020 is drawing to a close, Zambia has seen a rise...
Read more

Bill 10 presented an opportunity to fix the Lacunas in the Constitution

Columns Chief Editor - 31
By Amon Jere. The Constitutional amendment Bill number 10, popularly known as bill 10, was meant to fix lacunas in our current constitution amendment...
Read more

The International Election Observer Mission says US Elections were Well Managed

Columns Chief Editor - 12
The International Election Observation Mission has said that the 3 November general elections held in the United State of America were competitive and well...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.