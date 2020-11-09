The Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has applauded the diplomatic efforts to resolve the border dispute between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The meeting lauded the political will and engagement of Member States, which has culminated into various positive developments aimed at realizing sustainable lasting peace and socio-economic development.

The Ministers also endorsed the candidature of Angola for the position of Executive Secretary of the ICGLR, subject to appointment by the Heads of State in the region during the forthcoming 8th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Great Lakes Region scheduled for November 20, 2020.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji, participated in the 8th Session of the Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) aimed at reviewing the security and political situation in the region.

The virtual meeting which was held on November 7, 2020, was hosted by the Republic of Congo and attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs/External Relations and representatives of Governments of Member States from Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, and Tanzania.

The committee received reports on the security, political and health situation in the Great Lakes Region and deliberated on the status of the annual contributions by the Member States.

The committee commended the Republic of Burundi and the Tanzania for the peaceful and successful political transition in their respective countries.

The meeting also commended the Burundi and Rwanda on the recent meetings between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs aimed at normalizing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

It further welcomed the formation and operationalization of the Government of National Unity in South Sudan and hailed the signing of a peace deal on 3rd October, 2020 between the Sudan Government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) to end a 17-year conflict.

The committee saluted the decision of the Council of the International Organisation of Francophonie to lift sanctions on Burundi and further urged the European Union to consider progress in the political situation in Burundi and consider lifting sanctions.

The ministers further welcomed the on-going procedures declared by United States government to delist Sudan from the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The Ministers’ meeting was held in preparation for the Ordinary Summit.

The virtual Summit will be convened under the theme “Fostering the Implementation of the ICGLR Pact on Security, Stability and Development in the Great Lakes Region by intensifying Regional Economic Cooperation and Development.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Officer, Chansa Kabwela in Lusaka today.