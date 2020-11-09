A Zambian national who was found dead by Police in Tanzania has been identified by his relatives. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase said the body of Owen Nkupisha was picked up by Tanzanian authorities last week and was waiting for identification by relatives.

He said the body of the deceased has been identified by his cousin Chilufya Banda of Ntindi Village.

“The cousin to the deceased said his relative usually travelled by train to Nakonde and observed that each time, he visited Nakonde he crossed over to Tunduma in Tanzania to drink Kachasu, a local brew,” he said.

The Police Chief further said the relatives to the deceased said their relative usually used to take illicit beer without eating any food which would make him sick.

Mr Njase said after the body was identified by his relatives, the officers conducted a physical inspection and observed that it had no physical injuries but old scars in the neck, chest, left arm and right leg.

“The body of the deceased has been handed over to the Zambia Police who have since handed it over to his relatives and has since been buried,” the Police Chief said.

Last week, a suspected Zambian national was found dead at Chapwa compound along Tunduma Mbeya road in Tanzania on the Zambia-Tanzania border.

Mr Njase said Police received a report from their Tanzanian counterparts that a body of a man suspected to be a Zambian national aged between 30 and 40 was found dead and suspected to have been strangled by unknown people.

He explained that facts on the matter are that on Tuesday morning last week, November 3, marketers who were going to the market for their daily business, found a male person suspected to be a Zambian lying in an unconscious state.

The Police Commissioner added that after the Tanzanian Police visited the scene, they found a motorbike registration number MC 359 AIB red in colour meters away from the body and suspected to be that of the deceased.

He added that after a search on the body was carried out, a national registration card was found bearing the names of the deceased.

The Police Chief said an on-spot examination of the body revealed that the deceased had marks of strangulation.

He said it is suspected that he was attacked from another scene and dumped where the body was found.

Mr Njase said a docket has been opened in Tanzania while Nakonde Police station has opened an inquiry file.