9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 9, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Body of Zambian man identified in Tanzania

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Rural News Body of Zambian man identified in Tanzania
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Zambian national who was found dead by Police in Tanzania has been identified by his relatives. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase said the body of Owen Nkupisha was picked up by Tanzanian authorities last week and was waiting for identification by relatives.

He said the body of the deceased has been identified by his cousin Chilufya Banda of Ntindi Village.

“The cousin to the deceased said his relative usually travelled by train to Nakonde and observed that each time, he visited Nakonde he crossed over to Tunduma in Tanzania to drink Kachasu, a local brew,” he said.

The Police Chief further said the relatives to the deceased said their relative usually used to take illicit beer without eating any food which would make him sick.

Mr Njase said after the body was identified by his relatives, the officers conducted a physical inspection and observed that it had no physical injuries but old scars in the neck, chest, left arm and right leg.

“The body of the deceased has been handed over to the Zambia Police who have since handed it over to his relatives and has since been buried,” the Police Chief said.

Last week, a suspected Zambian national was found dead at Chapwa compound along Tunduma Mbeya road in Tanzania on the Zambia-Tanzania border.

Mr Njase said Police received a report from their Tanzanian counterparts that a body of a man suspected to be a Zambian national aged between 30 and 40 was found dead and suspected to have been strangled by unknown people.

He explained that facts on the matter are that on Tuesday morning last week, November 3, marketers who were going to the market for their daily business, found a male person suspected to be a Zambian lying in an unconscious state.

The Police Commissioner added that after the Tanzanian Police visited the scene, they found a motorbike registration number MC 359 AIB red in colour meters away from the body and suspected to be that of the deceased.

He added that after a search on the body was carried out, a national registration card was found bearing the names of the deceased.

The Police Chief said an on-spot examination of the body revealed that the deceased had marks of strangulation.

He said it is suspected that he was attacked from another scene and dumped where the body was found.

Mr Njase said a docket has been opened in Tanzania while Nakonde Police station has opened an inquiry file.

Previous articleNkana Start Champions League Campaign Away
Next articleZambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80% of eligible Voters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere...
Read more
Headlines

Zambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80% of eligible Voters

Chief Editor - 0
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has called on all eligible voters to register during the on-going voter registration exercise. Ms Sikazwe said...
Read more
Rural News

Body of Zambian man identified in Tanzania

Chief Editor - 0
A Zambian national who was found dead by Police in Tanzania has been identified by his relatives. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Start Champions League Campaign Away

sports - 0
Forest Rangers are the only Zambian side that will start at home in 2020/2021 continental preliminary action. Continental debutants Forest will host AS Bouenguidi of...
Read more
General News

8th Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee on Great Lakes region holds virtual meeting

Chief Editor - 1
The Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has applauded the diplomatic efforts to resolve the border dispute between...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Work with the government in order to attract development , Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
Chief Chikanta of Kalomo District in the Southern Province has advised fellow traditional leaders in the province to consider working closely with the government...
Read more

Construction if five rural health posts elates Lunda Chief

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Chief Mpidi of the Lunda speaking people of Zambezi District of North Western Province has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu now and beyond...
Read more

Two year old girl dies after being hit on the head with an Axe handle by a mentally ill cousin

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
A two year old girl of Kafumukache village in Kalumbila district has died in cold blood at the hand of her mentally ill cousin. North...
Read more

Barotse Royal Establishment happy with President Lungu’s leadership

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Lukulu district says it is happy with Government under the leadership of the Republican President Dr. Edgar Lungu. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.