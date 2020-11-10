President Edgar Lungu has described the Agriculture, Productivity and Enhancement project that is underway in Chitambo district is an integrated approach to value addition.

President Lungu says the cassava processing plant project will help in adding value to cassava.

He said government is encouraging value addition to a variety of crops so as to enable the huge trickle-down effect of job creation.

The Head of State who is on a working visit of Central Province toured the Agriculture, Productivity and Enhancement Project in Chitambo district.

“This is good. Value addition is what we want as government. It is a way to go,” the President said.

President Lungu further advised that farmers should be assisted with good cassava seed as not all seed that can be used for value addition.

And District Agriculture Coordinating Officer, Katumwa Mutandi said farmers producing cassava have been identified to benefit from the project.

He explained that with the available raw material for the project, farmers will find an already existing market once the project is implemented