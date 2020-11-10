9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu impressed with cassava plantation

By Chief Editor
40 views
1
Headlines President Lungu impressed with cassava plantation
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has described the Agriculture, Productivity and Enhancement project that is underway in Chitambo district is an integrated approach to value addition.

President Lungu says the cassava processing plant project will help in adding value to cassava.

He said government is encouraging value addition to a variety of crops so as to enable the huge trickle-down effect of job creation.

The Head of State who is on a working visit of Central Province toured the Agriculture, Productivity and Enhancement Project in Chitambo district.

“This is good. Value addition is what we want as government. It is a way to go,” the President said.

President Lungu further advised that farmers should be assisted with good cassava seed as not all seed that can be used for value addition.

And District Agriculture Coordinating Officer, Katumwa Mutandi said farmers producing cassava have been identified to benefit from the project.

He explained that with the available raw material for the project, farmers will find an already existing market once the project is implemented

Previous articleChipolopolo Gather Momentum Ahead of Botswana Date
Next articleMeasures in place stop the further escalation of theft of farming inputs-Agriculture Minister

1 COMMENT

  1. Eagle one working too hard as usual. I am always begging our president to rest. However his passion for taking care of his people always wins. I cannot stop him over working. Ba kateka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Freedom of Association and Assembly Should Top the List ahead of Next Year’s Elections

The Human Rights Commission has placed a higher premium on the promotion and protection of the freedoms of association...
Read more
Economy

Measures in place stop the further escalation of theft of farming inputs-Agriculture Minister

Chief Editor - 1
The government says it has put in place strategies that will avert the further escalation of theft of farming inputs in the country ahead...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu impressed with cassava plantation

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has described the Agriculture, Productivity and Enhancement project that is underway in Chitambo district is an integrated approach to value...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Gather Momentum Ahead of Botswana Date

sports - 0
Chipolopolo are at full strength ahead of Thursdays return to international competitive action in the 2022 AFCON qualifier doubleheader against Botswana. Midfielder Klings Kangwa of...
Read more
General News

Government to enhance skills development

Chief Editor - 2
The government says it remains committed to supporting and ensuring that the internship and apprenticeships programmes are up scaled to enhance skills development...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

People debating the Eligibility of President Lungu are just scared to face him

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Minister of National Development Planning Hon Alexander Chiteme over the weekend admonished all those that want to sustain the eligibility debate to focus on...
Read more

President Lungu inspects Mwembeshi Maximum Facility

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
President Edgar Lungu has cautioned inmates to exhibit good behavior not only when they are in prison but even when they are pardoned under...
Read more

Zambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80% of eligible Voters

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has called on all eligible voters to register during the on-going voter registration exercise. Ms Sikazwe said...
Read more

The Electoral Commission of Zambia Launches Voter Registration for 2021 Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appealed to Zambians not to get disenfranchised in the 2021 General Elections for failing to register as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.